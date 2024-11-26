Federal government invests in active and rural transit projects in Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Five communities across Ontario will receive a combined federal investment of over $310,000 for active and rural transit projects.

Investments in the Townships of South Glengarry and Warwick are supporting active transportation plans and feasibility studies. The Townships will develop detailed plans on the future of walking, biking, and non-motorized vehicle routes in their communities. The plans will also include strategies to promote and raise awareness of the benefits of getting around while staying active.

The investment in the Town of Whitby will help them reach more people with their Bike Month, an annual initiative in June, to get community members out on bikes, learn new skills, and have fun.

The investment in King Township provides funds for pavement markings and signage for pedestrians and cyclists en route to King City GO Station. Safety measures will also be installed to ensure pedestrians can safely cross Keele Street, inclusive of a new traffic signal, warning signs, and pavement markings.

Finally, the investment for Bruce County will map the demand and need for a public transit system in the County. The results of the needs and feasibility study will guide short, medium, and long-term actions to grow transit options.

"We are proud to support these five projects that will support transportation projects across five communities, and help people get around in a easier, safer, and healthier way."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

The federal government is investing $260,920 in four projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF) and $50,000 in one through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF). The full list can be found in the attached backgrounder.

in four projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF) and in one through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF). The full list can be found in the attached backgrounder. Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating employment opportunities, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring equitable access to services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The RTSF helps Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

The RTSF's – Planning and Design Projects continuous intake remains open. Through this stream, eligible applicants can receive a grant up to $50,000 in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible projects are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys.

in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible projects are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys. A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

