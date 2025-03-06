MAHONE BAY, NS, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - A 450-metre addition to an active transportation trail and coastline protection will be built along the Mahone Bay shoreline after an investment of over $1.4 million from the federal government and the Town of Mahone Bay.

This new section of the Edgewater Street Shoreline Active Transportation Trail will add 450 metres of public, accessible trail along the Mahone Bay Harbour. It will include a built-out embankment and armour stone to protect the shoreline from erosion. Along with creating connections for those travelling by active methods, the trail will create a new shoreline experience that is protected from the threats of rising sea levels and storm surge.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to support the protection of Edgewater Street and the development of the trail in the heart of Mahone Bay. It's investments like these that ensure our communities have beautiful places to walk and play, and are safe from the threat of extreme weather events."

Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West

"This Active Transportation Fund will contribute significantly to the redevelopment of Edgewater Street, the Mahone Bay waterfront. Mahone Bay is fortunate to have many trails crisscrossing our town, the addition of this accessible trail along Edgewater Street will allow us to increase active transportation opportunities for all residents and visitors. This project will be a benefit for the town, for neighbouring communities and for tourism, and will help us to showcase our beautiful shoreline."

Her Worship Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Mayor of the Town of Mahone Bay

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $893,522 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). The Town of Mahone Bay is contributing $595,682 .

in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). The is contributing . In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund was launched in 2021 to provide $400 million to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund was launched in 2021 to provide to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. A new call for projects under the ATF was launched on December 16, 2024 as part of the CPTF. Applications are currently being accepted from Indigenous applicants and applicants located in the territories until April 9, 2025 . Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

as part of the CPTF. Applications are currently being accepted from Indigenous applicants and applicants located in the territories until . Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information. The federal government also recently launched its new Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada , and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html



Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Dylan Heide, Chief Administrative Officer, Town of Mahone Bay, [email protected]