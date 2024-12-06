News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Dec 06, 2024, 10:15 ET
MONTRÉAL, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government and the City of Montréal are supporting the renovation of 726 housing units for families in Montréal.
The announcement was made by the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister Responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, and Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal.
Les Habitations Le Domaine, owned by Gérer son quartier, is located at 2990 Granby Avenue in Montréal. The housing project will undergo major repairs to bring the fire alarm system in its 111 buildings up to code, and to ensure that emergency exits comply with current regulations. The renovations will also include balcony, structural and roof repairs for some buildings. The project is expected to be completed by late March 2026.
The details of the funding for the housing project renovations are as follows:
Quotes:
"Everyone deserves a home, and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're making that vision a reality for Canadians. We'll continue investing in affordable housing projects, like the one announced today, and working with partners across the country to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"Access to housing is a concern for everyone. To tackle the housing crisis across Canada and in Montréal, where it's particularly severe, our government has an ambitious plan that demonstrates our commitment to making housing affordable. This major investment of $9.3 million for Les Habitations Le Domaine will preserve 726 affordable housing units in Hochelaga. This is a great example of how we work with our partners to provide affordable housing options to families who need them." – The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister Responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga
"Protecting existing affordable housing is a priority for our administration, and a concrete way of responding to the housing crisis. Thanks to this project, hundreds of Montreal families will be able to continue living in Montreal at a fair price, in a safe and dignified environment. The City of Montréal is proud to invest $1.4 million in the extensive renovation and upgrading of the Le Domaine housing complex. This project will help preserve Montreal's affordability, while ensuring the long-term quality of our housing. We will continue our efforts to achieve our ambitious goal of 20% non-market housing by 2050." – Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal
"In our role as a responsible and sustainable investor, our investment in 2017 in this major social and affordable housing project was one of our most significant. With this acquisition, Gérer son quartier was able to keep rent affordable for 726 households, carry out major upgrades and create a wonderful living environment. These new shared commitments for a new phase of the project will be just as important." – Marianne Duguay, Senior Vice-President, Social, Community and Affordable Housing, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ
"With the acquisition of Les Habitations Le Domaine in 2017, Gérer son quartier committed to preserving affordable housing in the Greater Montréal area. The public investments announced today will allow us to begin major renovations for all 111 buildings, with a total of 726 housing units. On behalf of Gérer son quartier, I would like to thank the Government of Canada, the City of Montréal, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and the Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation for their financial support for the project. Ultimately, these renovations will benefit our tenants, allowing them to continue living in affordable and safe housing in a healthy and supportive living environment." – Marika Leclerc, Director, Gérer son quartier
Quick facts:
About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
