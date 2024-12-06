MONTRÉAL, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government and the City of Montréal are supporting the renovation of 726 housing units for families in Montréal.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister Responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, and Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal.

Les Habitations Le Domaine, owned by Gérer son quartier, is located at 2990 Granby Avenue in Montréal. The housing project will undergo major repairs to bring the fire alarm system in its 111 buildings up to code, and to ensure that emergency exits comply with current regulations. The renovations will also include balcony, structural and roof repairs for some buildings. The project is expected to be completed by late March 2026.

The details of the funding for the housing project renovations are as follows:

Close to $10 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF).

from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF). $150,000 from the federal government through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's Seed Funding Program.

from the federal government through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation's Seed Funding Program. The City of Montréal is also providing funding through its renovation programs. The City of Montréal has already committed $1.4 million through its Réno logement abordable program.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a home, and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're making that vision a reality for Canadians. We'll continue investing in affordable housing projects, like the one announced today, and working with partners across the country to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Access to housing is a concern for everyone. To tackle the housing crisis across Canada and in Montréal, where it's particularly severe, our government has an ambitious plan that demonstrates our commitment to making housing affordable. This major investment of $9.3 million for Les Habitations Le Domaine will preserve 726 affordable housing units in Hochelaga. This is a great example of how we work with our partners to provide affordable housing options to families who need them." – The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister Responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga

"Protecting existing affordable housing is a priority for our administration, and a concrete way of responding to the housing crisis. Thanks to this project, hundreds of Montreal families will be able to continue living in Montreal at a fair price, in a safe and dignified environment. The City of Montréal is proud to invest $1.4 million in the extensive renovation and upgrading of the Le Domaine housing complex. This project will help preserve Montreal's affordability, while ensuring the long-term quality of our housing. We will continue our efforts to achieve our ambitious goal of 20% non-market housing by 2050." – Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal

"In our role as a responsible and sustainable investor, our investment in 2017 in this major social and affordable housing project was one of our most significant. With this acquisition, Gérer son quartier was able to keep rent affordable for 726 households, carry out major upgrades and create a wonderful living environment. These new shared commitments for a new phase of the project will be just as important." – Marianne Duguay, Senior Vice-President, Social, Community and Affordable Housing, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"With the acquisition of Les Habitations Le Domaine in 2017, Gérer son quartier committed to preserving affordable housing in the Greater Montréal area. The public investments announced today will allow us to begin major renovations for all 111 buildings, with a total of 726 housing units. On behalf of Gérer son quartier, I would like to thank the Government of Canada, the City of Montréal, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and the Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation for their financial support for the project. Ultimately, these renovations will benefit our tenants, allowing them to continue living in affordable and safe housing in a healthy and supportive living environment." – Marika Leclerc, Director, Gérer son quartier

Quick facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) offers funding to partnering organizations in the form of low-interest loans, forgivable loans or contributions. These funds are used to build affordable housing and renovate and repair existing affordable and community housing. The AHF is a $14.6-billion National Housing Strategy program that prioritizes housing projects for those who need it most: women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

National Housing Strategy program that prioritizes housing projects for those who need it most: women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. As of September 2024 , the federal government had committed $10.34 billion to support the construction of more than 40,000 housing units and the repair of an additional 166,000 through the AHF.

, the federal government had committed to support the construction of more than 40,000 housing units and the repair of an additional 166,000 through the AHF. The improvements to the AHF announced in Budget 2024 include extending the program from 2025–2026 to 2028–2029. The existing Construction stream is now subdivided into two sub-streams: a rapid housing sub-stream, to create shelters, transitional housing and supportive housing for those in greatest need, and a community housing sub-stream, to support affordable and mixed-market housing projects with both affordable and market-rent units. For the Repair and Renewal stream, the minimum requirements have been replaced by an approach that prioritizes accessible and energy-efficient housing projects. Applications for the improved program have been accepted since November 22 .

