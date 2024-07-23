Federal government invests in 1,952 affordable homes in the metropolitan region of Montréal and Indigenous communities Français
Jul 23, 2024, 10:45 ET
MONTRÉAL, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced more than $59 million in contributions and low-cost loans through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help build and repair 1,952 affordable homes in the Montréal metropolitan area and in many Indigenous communities across Québec.
The Honorable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue, made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities at Place Griffintown, located at 1375 Barré Street in Montréal which received $5.1 million to build 54 new homes. The project was made possible by Bâtir son quartier, and will be operated by Société d'amélioration de Pointe-Saint-Charles (SOCAM) and Place Griffintown. The building will feature a new approach to building resilient housing adapted to climate change. The site is located near downtown Montréal.
A detailed list of projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.
Quotes:
"Everyone deserves a place to call their own and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the ones announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"The Government of Canada is pleased to have supported this important funding here in the Greater Montréal and Indigenous communities across Québec. Through the Affordable Housing Fund we are committed to making communities stronger in our province and across Canada. I am proud that this investment of over $59 million will not only help create new jobs and stimulate the local economy, but also help to provide over 1,900 more secure and affordable homes for communities throughout Québec."– The Honorable, Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue
"Whether for new construction, renovations or energy efficiency upgrades, the diversity of initiatives presented this morning speaks volumes about the ability of the housing sector's ability to meet the housing needs of low- and middle-income households, as well as vulnerable populations. To achieve this, the synergy of public intervention at all levels of government is essential. Today, we would like to recognize the contribution of the federal government and the various initiatives developed as part of the National Housing Strategy. Without these initiatives, these projects would not have been possible to significantly improve the quality of life of Montreal tenants." – Yann Omer-Kassin, development coordinator, Bâtir son quartier
Appendix: Projects receiving funding under AHF
|
Project Name
|
Region/City
|
Funding
|
Units
|
Interloge
|
Montréal
|
$6,950,000
|
695
|
Shelter
|
Montréal
|
$520,000
|
26
|
La Coopérative d'habitation La Collective
|
Montréal
|
$444,005
|
53
|
Coopérative d'habitation Pie-IX - Beaubien
|
Montréal
|
$164,966
|
11
|
Coopérative d'Habitation La Détente
|
Montréal
|
$52,480
|
6
|
Coop Le Suroit Phase 2
|
Montréal
|
$4,939,538
|
85
|
Hadley House
|
Montréal
|
$131,796
|
12
|
Coopérative les deux rues
|
Montréal
|
$163,839
|
11
|
Loge-Accès OSHA
|
Montréal
|
$1,400,000
|
40
|
Coopérative d'habitation Le petit village
|
Montréal
|
$476,854
|
32
|
La Traversée - Sœurs de Saint Anne
|
Montréal
|
$13,500,000
|
270
|
Shelter
|
Montréal
|
$2,100,000
|
23
|
Place Griffintown
|
Montréal
|
$5,198,583
|
54
|
Chez Doris
|
Montréal
|
$811,140
|
26
|
Entraide Saint-Michel
|
Montréal
|
$1,486,199
|
30
|
Coopérative d'habitation des Travailleurs de Verdun
|
Montréal
|
$1,980,537
|
14
|
Shelter
|
Montréal
|
$1,616,291
|
22
|
Les Habitations Olympia
|
Montréal
|
$958,359
|
61
|
Manoir Édith
|
Montréal
|
$108,939
|
42
|
Le Petit Patro
|
Sainte-Thérèse
|
$171,315
|
9
|
Shelter
|
Repentigny
|
$408,000
|
6
|
Habitations La Petite Prairie
|
La Prairie
|
$240,000
|
16
|
Société locative d'investissement et de développement social (SOLIDES)
|
Châteauguay
|
$3,140,000
|
314
|
Shelter
|
Kuujjuaq
|
$1,222,449
|
10
|
Shelter
|
Salluit
|
$890,016
|
10
|
Whapmagoostui
|
Whapmagoostui
|
$2,539,247
|
6
|
Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach
|
Kawawachikamach
|
$4,656,000
|
10
|
Maison Véro & Louis
|
Varennes
|
$625,000
|
20
|
Maison des aînés Manawan
|
Manawan
|
$1,455,570
|
30
|
Construction 8 logements
|
Mashteuiatsh
|
$861,486
|
8
|
Total
|
$59,312,608
|
1 952
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
