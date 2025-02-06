CAP-AUX-OS, QC, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Cap-Aux-Os is about to write a new chapter in its history with an ambitious project to transform the village's former church into a modern, dynamic, and inclusive arts center, thanks to a federal investment of over $1.6 million.

This announcement was made by the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, and Daniel Bernier, President of the Comité Centre Artistique de Cap-aux-Os.

This iconic place, once the heart of the community, will regain its gathering purpose through a complete renovation that blends heritage preservation with innovation. Planned work includes replacing doors and windows, improving insulation, redesigning the interior finishes, and installing new staircases. At the same time, special attention will be given to universal accessibility: adapted restrooms, a step-free entrance, and modernized outdoor stairs will ensure that the space is truly open to everyone. The installation of an artesian well, a septic system, and the replacement of the oil heating system with a more eco-friendly option also reflect the project's commitment to sustainability and environmental standards.

The future Centre Artistique de Cap-aux-Os – Maison de la Culture will offer a variety of spaces and services: a creative hub, creation workshops, a welcoming café-bistro, the municipal library, exhibition and performance halls, as well as training programs led by artists for the entire community, school groups of all levels, tourists, cruise passengers, and young artists seeking inspiration and development—regardless of their age or nationality.

With this project, the former church will become much more than just a renovated building: it will transform into a driving force for artistic and social vitality, a place where tradition and modernity unite to shape the future of Cap-Aux-Os.

"By supporting ecological infrastructure, we are building a sustainable future for our communities. I am proud to announce the federal government's funding for the Centre Artistique de Cap-Aux-Os project. This project demonstrates our commitment to the environment while providing an inclusive space where art and culture can thrive in harmony with nature."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

"The Centre Artistique de Cap-aux-Os is a project we have supported since its inception by the citizen committee that initiated it. In Gaspé, we are truly committed to fully occupying our territory and preserving our heritage while ensuring its evolution toward the future. Thanks to the dedicated work of the Cap-aux-Os Artistic Center Committee, the village's former church will become a vibrant, accessible, and unifying space for the entire community. This initiative perfectly embodies the spirit of our villages: a deep attachment to our roots and our community. The City of Gaspé is proud to support this promising project, which will strengthen the cultural and artistic vitality of our beautiful city. "

Daniel Côté, Mayor of Gaspé

"On behalf of the Comité Centre Artistique de Cap-aux-Os, I would like to thank the Honorable Diane Lebouthillier, for announcing this significant investment of $1,647,682, which represents a very substantial portion of the total $4.1 million budget required for the project's implementation. For the Cap-Aux-Os community, this means the revival of the village's heart, and for the citizens of the entire Gaspé region, it marks the long-awaited opening of the first Maison de la Culture. We also extend our gratitude to the other funding partners: the Conseil du Patrimoine Religieux du Québec (CPRQ), MRC Côte-de-Gaspé, the City of Gaspé, our councilor Charlie-Maude Bossé-Giroux, and the Fonds du Grand Mouvement de Desjardins."

Daniel Bernier, President of the Board of Directors, Comité Centre Artistique de Cap-aux-Os

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,647,682 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 42.6% and greenhouse gas emissions by 22 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

