WHITEHORSE, YT, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced more than $13 million in funding through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help build and repair of 274 affordable homes.

The announcement took place at 67A Jackson Street in Dakwäkäda (Haines Junction), where repairs and renovations are underway on several homes. It was made by Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Barb Joe, Chief of Champagne and Aishihik First Nations.

MP Hanley made the announcement alongside Barb Joe, Chief of Champagne and Aishihik First Nations. (CNW Group/Government of Canada) Champagne and Aishihik First Nations received $1.6 million to repair 108 homes. Left to right: Mike Gimmell, Project and Asset Manager, Champagne and Aishihik First Nations (CAFN), Deputy Chief Sharmane Jones, CAFN, Chief Barb Joe, CAFN Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon, Elder Councillor Carol Buzzell, CAFN, and Matthew Ooms, CEO, Earthrise Building Services. (CNW Group/Government of Canada) The announcement took place at 67A Jackson Street in Dakwäkäda (Haines Junction). Repairs and renovations are underway at several homes in the community. (CNW Group/Government of Canada)

Funding for the projects includes:

$1.6 million for repairs of 108 units for members of Champagne and Aishihik First Nations in Haines Junction

for repairs of 108 units for members of Champagne and Aishihik First Nations in $8.9 million for 13 new single-family homes and $120,000 for repairs of eight homes for members of Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation

for 13 new single-family homes and for repairs of eight homes for members of Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation $2.1 million for repairs of 141 homes for members of Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation; and,

for repairs of 141 homes for members of Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation; and, $548,400 to repair four apartments and 12 beds in Watson Lake for women and children fleeing violence.

Quotes:

"Investing in affordable housing goes beyond putting money into concrete. It is about investing in the well-being of communities and ensuring all Yukoners have access to proper and adequate housing options. This is just one of the many ways our investments in housing across the country ensure that no one is left behind." – Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The Affordable Housing Funding (AHF) is part of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed $50.97 billion to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

AHMA has over 25 years of expertise in advancing housing rights for Indigenous Peoples. We are Canada's first For Indigenous, By Indigenous housing authority.

SOURCE Government of Canada

Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]