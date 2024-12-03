OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, announced the new Canadian Infrastructure Council, an expert advisory body that will deliver the country's first-ever National Infrastructure Assessment (NIA).

The NIA will support Canada's long-term infrastructure planning and decision-making by compiling data and evidence and conducting the research and analysis needed to make informed investments that will serve Canadians well into the future.

The focus will be on the core infrastructure communities need in place to support housing development over the long term – including water and wastewater, public transit, active transportation and waste management – as well as the impact of population growth and climate change on them. The first NIA will be a critical piece in ensuring we can build the infrastructure needed to alleviate housing pressures and support the continued growth of sustainable, resilient, and inclusive communities.

In support of this work, the Canadian Infrastructure Council – composed of 11 experts in relevant infrastructure sectors across the country – will engage key partners and stakeholders from industry, provincial, territorial, municipal, and Indigenous governments to seek their knowledge and expertise and ensure that the NIA is useful for communities across Canada.

"A National Infrastructure Assessment will help communities across the country plan for infrastructure they will need in the future, while ensuring that it can support a growing population and is resilient to the impacts of climate change. I look forward to reviewing the first assessment that will focus on infrastructure that is essential to building more homes across the country and in turn will help end Canada's housing crisis."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Infrastructure shapes community. By harnessing data and evidence, the NIA will enable communities to plan and invest for the long-term so they can grow and thrive now and into the future. I'm honoured to be working alongside the Council to deliver an NIA that will be a useful tool so that infrastructure operators, owners and investors can make decisions with confidence to contribute to strong and resilient infrastructure across Canada."

Jennifer Angel, Chief Executive Officer, Evergreen (Chair of the Canadian Infrastructure Council)

"A key reason for an NIA is to ensure each dollar is invested in a way that effectively contributes to productivity and economic growth, and that improves the quality of life of our growing population. The NIA will be a valuable tool for ensuring decision-makers have the data required to deliver the high-performance infrastructure needed to support thriving communities and I look forward to working with the other Council members on delivering it."

Peter Weltman, Director, Technomics Inc., Former Financial Accountability Officer of Ontario (Vice-Chair of the Canadian Infrastructure Council)

The Canadian Infrastructure Council members were selected for their expertise and experience in relevant fields and perspectives on regional circumstances, and were appointed by the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. The Council includes: Jennifer Angel (Chair), Peter Weltman (Vice-Chair), Sara Brown , James Dunn , Joanna Eyquem, Graham Gagnon , John McKendrick , Doug McNeil , Catherine Morency , Ren Thomas , and Judy Whiteduck .

(Chair), (Vice-Chair), , , Joanna Eyquem, , , , , , and . Each member will serve on the Council on a part-time basis until March 31, 2027 , reporting to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. The complete list of members and their biographies is available on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website.

, reporting to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. The complete list of members and their biographies is available on the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website. The Government of Canada launched a public engagement session seeking feedback on the design of the NIA. One of the key recommendations released in the Building Pathways to 2050: Moving Forward on the National Infrastructure Assessment was the creation of an independent expert body to undertake the NIA.

