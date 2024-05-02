SMITHS FALLS, ON, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government committed almost $4 million in funding through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) – a key pillar of the federal government's National Housing Strategy – to support the construction of 34 new homes in Smiths Falls.

Located at 44 Chambers Street and owned and operated by Carebridge Community Support, the four-storey building features 34 homes for those who are experiencing homelessness, are at risk of homelessness, people with physical disabilities, seniors, and women and their children.

Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

The project was designed with reduced energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in mind. It also has 8 units that are accessible and so are all the common areas.

The building, which began welcoming its new residents in March 2024, received:

$3.7 million from the federal government through Affordable Housing Fund (AHF);

from the federal government through Affordable Housing Fund (AHF); $2.9 million from Lanark County;

from Lanark County; $500,000 from the St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church; and,

from the the Evangelist Anglican Church; and, $10,000 from the Town of Smiths Falls .

Quotes:

"Our government remains committed to ensuring fairness for every generation, by investing in more affordable housing. With this new 34-unit housing project, we will be able to provide access to affordable homes to individuals and families in Smiths Falls who need it the most." – The Honourable Jenna Sudds Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Kanata – Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The heart of a thriving and prosperous community is access to housing that is safe, affordable and meets peoples needs. Thanks to the combined efforts of our partners, we have created 34 new homes for families in the Town of Smiths Falls. Lanark County has invested over $2.9 million in the construction of this building and has committed to funding operations for 40 years to ensure 28 of these new homes can be rent geared to income and help those living in some of the deepest levels of poverty." – Steve Fournier, Warden of Lanark County

"Like communities across our country, Smiths Falls has a dire need for deeply affordable housing. Although the Town of Smiths Falls has enjoyed a growing population and a very high level of residential construction in recent years, the cost of these units is beyond the reach of the majority of our citizens. The project at 44 Chambers Street is a shining example of what is possible when a multitude of partners work together with a common goal of creating beautiful, dignified homes for dozens of people who have been homeless, our housing insecure. We all recognize that an affordable home is the foundation of anyone's security and wellbeing and I am forever grateful to everyone, especially Carebridge Community Support, for making this dream a reality for our community." – Shawn Pankow, Mayor, Town of Smiths Falls

"Today is an amazing day and we have so many people to thank, including our government and community partners, construction team, and of course, the parishioners at St. John's the Evangelist Church. 44 Chambers is a testament to the power of collaboration and community spirit. It takes collective effort and commitment to bring such a project to life, and we are immensely grateful to everyone involved for making this possible. Let's continue fostering strong partnerships and celebrate community achievements together." – Rob Eves, CEO, Lanark Community Alliance

Quick facts:

The announcement was made by the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Kanata – Carleton -- on behalf of the Honorable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities -- alongside Steve Fournier , Warden of Lanark County and Shawn Pankow , Mayor of the Town of Smiths Falls .

– -- on behalf of the Honorable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities -- alongside , Warden of Lanark County and , Mayor of the . The Affordable Housing Fund — previously known as the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) — is part of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) , an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home.

— previously known as the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) — is part of the Government of , an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. As of December 31, 2023 , the federal government has committed over $8.17 billion to support the creation of over 32,000 units and the repair of over 155,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund.

, the federal government has committed over to support the creation of over 32,000 units and the repair of over 155,000 units through the As of December 31, 2023 , the federal government has committed over $42.99 billion to support the creation of almost 135,000 units and the repair of over 270,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Related links:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

for the most requested Government of housing information. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: on this news release: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]