LANTZ, NS, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Kody Blois, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Rural Economic Development, and Eleanor Roulston, Warden of the Municipality of East Hants, announced a federal investment of over $6.3 million to improve and expand wastewater and stormwater infrastructure in Lantz, through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF).

This funding will aim to improve wastewater capacity in Lantz by rebuilding the Poplar Drive Wastewater Lift Station, installing a new wastewater force main, adding backup generators to the Poplar Drive and Sportsplex Lift Stations, and upgrading stormwater infrastructure on Brookside Avenue. Once completed, this project will support local growth by redistributing wastewater catchment areas to increase capacity and strengthen resilience against extreme weather that could cause flooding and system issues.

This investment, delivered through the CHIF, plays a crucial role in strengthening essential infrastructure and getting more homes built faster. This funding will also enable the development of approximately 128 dwelling units, contributing to future community growth.

Quotes

"This project will establish the wastewater and stormwater infrastructure that is essential to supporting the growth of Lantz and East Hants. The federal government is committed to solving the housing crisis by investing in projects that make it possible to get more homes built."

Kody Blois, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants

"East Hants is extremely pleased to receive funding that will help us build infrastructure to expand housing options for our residents. This project in particular will be transformational for housing capacity in Lantz with the additional benefit of improving climate change resiliency within the wastewater system."

Eleanor Roulston, Warden of the Municipality of East Hants

Quick facts

Part of Budget 2024, and Canada's Housing Plan, CHIF will invest more than $5 billion over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada .

Housing Plan, CHIF will invest more than over 10 years for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across . A share of this funding is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the Direct Delivery stream of CHIF will be provided to support pressing infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake launched on November 7, 2024 , and applications will be accepted until March 31, 2025 for communities of all sizes across Canada , and until May 19, 2025 , for Indigenous applicants. Municipalities and Indigenous communities can learn more or apply online .

, and applications will be accepted until for communities of all sizes across , and until , for Indigenous applicants. Municipalities and Indigenous communities can . At least 10% of funding under the direct delivery stream will be allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities. Eligible Indigenous applicants have until May 19, 2025 , to submit their projects.

, to submit their projects. On April 12, 2024 , the federal government released its ambitious housing plan, Solving the housing crisis: Canada's Housing Plan , supported by new investments from Budget 2024. The plan acknowledges the diverse needs of Canadians and centres around these three pillars: Building more homes. Making it easier to own or rent a home. Helping Canadians who can't afford a home.

, the federal government released its ambitious housing plan, , supported by new investments from Budget 2024. The plan acknowledges the diverse needs of Canadians and centres around these three pillars: Project funding is subject to the negotiation and signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

Growing communities and building more homes, faster

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Erin Taylor, Communications Coordinator, Municipality of East Hants, 902-751-1109, [email protected]