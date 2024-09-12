Federal government and partners invest in Prince Edward Island's public transportation

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - New and refurbished vehicles equipped with accessible features will improve operations and transportation services after a combined investment of more than $1.2 million from the federal and provincial governments along with the City of Charlottetown, the Town of Stratford, the Town of Cornwall, and Pat and the Elephant.

With this funding, Charlottetown, Stratford and Cornwall have repaired and updated their existing transit fleet, which will allow them to maintain their existing service coverage as they transition to electric vehicles. These improvements will help enhance transit operations in the three communities.

In addition, Pat and the Elephant received funds to help replace five gas operated vans. The new vehicles support the organization's mission of providing accessible transportation to Islanders who need it. Three of the new vans will be hybrid models with charging equipment. All of the new vans are equipped with medical stretchers for non-emergency transport. This means more people will be able to get to appointments, transition between care facilities, home, and doctors' appointments in PEI and off the Island.

Quotes

"We are proud to partner with the province and Pat and the Elephant to deliver real, tangible improvements to public transit in Charlottetown, Cornwall, and Stratford. These investments are not just about upgrading vehicles; they're about building a more sustainable, inclusive, and reliable transit system that serves the evolving needs of our communities."

Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The demand for transportation infrastructure is growing and funding partnerships are critical to the health and wellbeing of our residents and environment. By providing reliable and accessible public transit, Island residents can connect with the services they need to support their quality of life and support sustainable, healthy and vibrant communities in PEI."

Hon. Ernie Hudson, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Prince Edward Island

"We are very excited about the implementation of these fleet updates for the public transit system and how it has benefitted ridership in the Capital region. Enhancing public transit is a top priority for our growing communities, and the City of Charlottetown is very proud to support this initiative, which will make travelling more reliable and dependable for not only residents but visitors and tourists alike."

His Worship Philip Brown, Mayor of Charlottetown

"For almost 50 years, Pat and the Elephant has provided reliable and welcoming service to residents who need transportation support. Five new accessible vans will keep our services strong now and in the future. The addition of stretchers will offer peace of mind for people needing non-emergency travel."

Margaret Shanahan, Pat and the Elephant Manager

"The Town of Cornwall is proud to be a part of this move forward with our transit system and partners including Pat and the Elephant, the Province of PEI, Charlottetown and Stratford to meet the growing needs of our residents and make a more inclusive transit system."

Her Worship Minerva McCourt, Mayor of the Town of Cornwall

"The Town of Stratford is experiencing strong transit ridership growth with a need to continue to service and expand our system by which investments into the fleet such as today's announcement are both necessary and positive. As more residents make the transition to public transit we need to ensure that the fleet is ready and available to service our community. We thank the federal and provincial governments, and our tri-municipal partners in the T3 Transit system, for this financial investment."

His Worship Steve Ogden, Mayor of the Town of Stratford

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $519,578 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Prince Edward Island is investing $404,191 , the capital area municipalities are contributing $57,512 , and Pat and the Elephant is contributing $231,414 .

through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing , the capital area municipalities are contributing , and Pat and the Elephant is contributing . This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Including today's announcement, 10 infrastructure projects under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Prince Edward Island , with a total federal contribution of more than $12.5 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $10.5 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Public transit investments are a key priority for the federal government.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. In 2021, the government announced significant public transit funding that includes billions in support for zero emission buses, rural transit solution, active transportation, and support for major projects to accelerate the expansion of large urban transit systems that many Canadians depend on every day.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding.

We are currently accepting Expression of Interest submissions for Metro-Region Agreements and Baseline Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Public Transit Infrastructure Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/pti-itc-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Prince Edward Island

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/prog-proj-pe-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Pat & The Elephant

https://patandtheelephant.org/

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Stacey Miller, Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, Government of Prince Edward Island, 902-218-2103, [email protected]