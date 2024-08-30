Federal Government and City of Toronto partner to protect communities from worsening floods

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The Black and Lavender Creeks in the Rockcliffe-Smythe area of Toronto are being modified to reduce the risk of flooding due to the impacts of climate change after a combined investment of more than $323 million from the federal government and the City of Toronto.

This was announced today by Minister Ahmed Hussen, Mayor Olivia Chow, and Councillor Frances Nunziata.

The recent flooding in Toronto after a storm caused significant damage to the area. To prevent this from happening again, and keeping the community safe, this project will modify the Black Creek and Lavender Creek channels, construct a new flood protection wall and several bridges, and complete culvert replacements. Improvements will also be made to the local sewer system and roads.

Making adaptation investments now not only helps keep people, homes, and businesses safe but will also have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

Quotes

"The Rockcliffe-Smythe area is extremely vulnerable to the impacts of more frequent and severe storms. Recent flooding demonstrates the need for a robust and improved infrastructure to protect residents, property and the community. Working with the City of Toronto, the federal government is making a significant investment that will help to mitigate the impacts of climate change-caused disasters, and build a more resilient future for residents."

The Honourable Hussen Ahmed, Minister of International Development and Member of Parliament for York South—Weston, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We welcome the continued partnership of the federal government in protecting the Rockcliffe-Smythe community from flooding. Each time it rains, residents of this community are worried their basements might flood and their homes might be damaged. By investing in flood protection, we can mitigate the costly impacts of flooding on people's homes and our public infrastructure. Together, we can help make the Rockcliffe-Smythe community more resilient to the impacts of climate change."

Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto

"In the wake of floods that have devastated countless families, the long-overdue mitigation strategies bring a long-awaited sense of hope and relief to our community. This proactive step not only addresses the immediate needs but also stands as a testament to our collective commitment to safeguarding the future of the Rockcliffe-Smythe community. This project will make our neighborhood safer and more resilient in the face of climate change for years to come."

Frances Nunziata, Councillor for York South—Weston

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing over $129.3 million in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) and the City of Toronto is contributing over $193.7 million .

in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) and the City of is contributing over . The DMAF program supports projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Eligible recipients include municipalities, local governments, provinces and territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

in total eligible costs to be considered eligible. Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. Part of this commitment is $489.1M in funding from the Adaptation Action Plan, which was released in November 2022 alongside Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy. Overall, the National Adaptation Strategy commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

