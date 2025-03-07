Federal funding to help increase opportunities for women in business and build a more resilient economy for everyone in Canada

KING CITY, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Women continue to face persistent pay equity challenges, underrepresentation in high-paying jobs, a disproportionate load of caregiving responsibilities, and a lack of pathways for career growth. Unlocking economic and leadership opportunities for women will lead to a more prosperous and resilient economy for everyone in Canada.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, highlighted $1,019,240 for the organization Conscious Economics, and their project, HeARTwork: Advancing Women in Business. This project will address barriers that prevent women from achieving personal and economic well-being at work, including fair and equal pay, affordable and stable housing, resources for families and children, quality benefits, leadership opportunities, and safe, healthy workplaces. The project will focus on supporting diverse women with intersecting identities, including Black, Indigenous, and racialized women, who are operating in the Canadian gig-economy or who are precariously employed.

This funding is part of the previously announced investment of up to $100 million for 163 projects to improve economic and leadership opportunities for women across Canada. These projects will advance gender equality through one or more of the following ways:

Changing gender norms and attitudes by working to change beliefs, assumptions, and stereotypes based on gender and other identity factors.

by working to change beliefs, assumptions, and stereotypes based on gender and other identity factors. Supporting changes to authority, voices at the table, and decision-making power by working to address power imbalances to ensure women are part of the dialogue and solution.

by working to address power imbalances to ensure women are part of the dialogue and solution. Increasing networks and collaboration by building and strengthening partnerships to work across sectors and break down silos.

by building and strengthening partnerships to work across sectors and break down silos. Encouraging more effective and equitable sharing of resources by sharing, mobilizing, and redistributing resources to support equality.

by sharing, mobilizing, and redistributing resources to support equality. Changing policies and practices by creating, changing, or removing policies and practices to address sexism and other barriers to gender equality.

Today's announcement, made on the eve of International Women's Day, reflects this year's theme: "Strength in Every Story". This theme highlights the importance of amplifying women's voices, especially those who continue to face barriers to success. Investing in initiatives that empower women helps build a stronger, more sustainable future for all.

Quotes

"Women in the gig economy work hard – without the pay, benefits, or stability they deserve. The Government of Canada is stepping up. This investment in Conscious Economics will break down barriers, ensuring women have fair pay, leadership opportunities, and real support to thrive. Because when women thrive, Canada thrives."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick facts

Women continue to be concentrated in low-wage occupations – in 2022, 28.2% of women, compared to 16.2% of men, worked in the five lowest-paid occupations: in sales and service jobs, as care providers, and in administrative support roles.

Women occupy only 30% of senior management positions and just 35% of other management positions.

International Women's Day is a day of unity, celebration, reflection, advocacy, and action and is celebrated in many countries worldwide. The United Nations recognized 1975 as International Women's Year and began celebrating March 8 as International Women's Day.

International Women's Day to celebrate the women and girls in your life and share their stories using #IWD2025.

Associated links

