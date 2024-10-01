Tree-planting initiative will improve ecosystems, enhance biodiversity and engage local communities in volunteerism and participation

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Following a $1.6M investment from the Government of Canada, Trans Canada Trail is excited to introduce a new program to help local trail groups fund tree-planting activities across Canada.

The Planting for Tomorrow program provides funding for tree-planting, invasive species removal, seed collection and seed starting projects. These projects will contribute to nature-based solutions that improve ecosystems, enhance biodiversity and engage local communities from coast to coast to coast in volunteerism and participation.

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism, announced the federal government's funding commitment of $1.6M over three years during an address at the World Trails Conference, hosted by Trans Canada Trail, on Oct. 1. Federal funding is provided through the 2 Billion Trees program.

"The Planting for Tomorrow program will be a catalyst for profound change, and we are grateful to the Government of Canada for their support," says Mathieu Roy, Chief Executive Officer of Trans Canada Trail. "Planting more trees along the Trail is a crucial step towards improving biodiversity and fighting climate change. With this support, we will empower our vast network of passionate volunteers to make a significant contribution to Canada's environmental future."

Investing in tree-planting supports Trans Canada Trail's goal to develop a lasting Trail for future generations, ensuring it is resilient and sustainable. A 2023 impact report found that the Trans Canada Trail — which stretches 29,000 km and reaches every province and territory — already contributes significantly to climate and nature conservation. The Trail's impacts on the environment, such as flood mitigation, carbon sequestration and extreme weather protection are valued at $82M annually.

Planting for Tomorrow will enhance the environmental benefits of Canada's nationwide trail system by helping local groups increase tree cover, improve forest resilience to climate change and strengthen the biodiversity and ecological health of communities.

Trans Canada Trail will partner with trail groups across the country to plant 150,000 trees over the next three years. This program's launch follows consultation with trail groups to understand their capacity and need to plant trees and tree-planting pilot projects.

Groups can apply for funding through the Planting for Tomorrow Program on the Trans Canada Trail website. Any group with a project that meets the eligibility criteria can apply; the program is not restricted to current members of the Trans Canada Trail network.

In addition to funding from the Government of Canada, the Planting for Tomorrow program is also being supported by Toyota Canada.

The Trans Canada Trail is the longest multi-use trail system in the world and it is always growing. It reaches every province and territory and connects all three of Canada's coastlines. Each section of the Trans Canada Trail is managed locally and supports different activities and community needs.

Trans Canada Trail is the organization that advocates for, stewards and champions Canada's nationwide trail system. It is a registered charity that receives funding from the Government of Canada (through Parks Canada), various provincial and municipal governments, and generous donors.

