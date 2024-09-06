AJAX, ON, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Walking, running, cycling, and rolling is about to get a lot easier in the Town of Ajax thanks to two federal investments. Minister Mark Holland and Mayor Shaun Collier announced combined funding of nearly $250,000 for improvements to local trail networks.

Two trails lead from Dennis Drive and Hibbins Avenue to Eagle Ridge Public School in Forest Ridge Park. Combined, more than 620 metres have been paved with asphalt using part of today's investment. The pavement has helped to make the ground more even and less steep for pedestrians and cyclists, facilitating access to the school from the surrounding neighbourhoods while enhancing safety.

The Annandale Lands sit at the northeast corner of Church Street and Bayly Street. While the area will be redeveloped for commercial purposes, a portion of the lands will be protected and returned to a natural state. Today's investment will develop a plan and detailed design for a trail network in the environmentally protected portions of Annandale Lands. The plans will include creek course patterns, flood plain review, route and connection options and bridge relocations, and the new trail network will connect to the Ajax GO Station and the Trans Canada Trail.

Quotes

"Trail networks create a safe, affordable way for people to get around their communities, while supporting the health and well-being of residents. Active transportation is an important part of reducing carbon emissions and enhancing sustainability on a local level. These two projects in Ajax are part of the federal government's commitment to creating strong, vibrant and livable communities from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's investment is a great example of partnerships delivering enhanced infrastructure for our growing community. The new trails in Forest Ridge Park will ensure students are able to safely walk, cycle or roll to school and the trail network in the Annandale Lands will connect more people in more ways to the Ajax GO station - helping significantly reduce vehicle traffic in the area."

His Worship Shaun Collier, Mayor of the Town of Ajax

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $110,000 in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Town of Ajax is contributing $139,290 .

is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating employment opportunities, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring everyone has access to the same services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding.

We are currently accepting Expression of Interest submissions for Metro-Region Agreements and Baseline Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Devon Jarvis, Supervisor of Communications and Engagement, Town of Ajax, 905-409-1491, [email protected]