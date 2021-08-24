OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As the world continues to face the greatest public health crisis in generations, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is urging federal political parties and candidates to make health care an election priority. The next federal government has an opportunity to play a critical role in ensuring an effective COVID-19 pandemic response, supporting the health workforce and building a health care system that works for all Canadians.

"The pandemic exposed devastating systemic gaps in the country's health care system, and we have all paid the price for that," says Dr. Katharine Smart, CMA president. "This election, Canadian expect political parties to make significant commitments to reset our health systems."

In anticipation of this vital conversation, the CMA has released Reframing Health, a four-pillar policy roadmap. It calls on all political parties to make the following commitments to Canadians:

Lead an effective COVID-19 response: Maintaining strong federal leadership is central to Canada's pandemic response. The federal government must enable increased vaccination rates, develop a vaccine passport system for international travel, deploy a domestic vaccine certificate program, and invest in a safe and sustained return to in-school learning.





"We are asking each and every candidate to stand up for health," says Dr. Smart. "We cannot accept the status quo. Our patients, health workers and communities need better."

In its capacity as a non-partisan organization focused on advocacy, the CMA will be using the core recommendations outlined above to assess the commitments made by major political parties during this campaign.

