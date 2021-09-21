MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Federation of African Canadian Economics (FACE) congratulates the Trudeau government on its re-election and elected members of parliament who ran in the 44th Canadian election which took place on September 20th.

FACE also wants to express its gratitude to candidates from every political party who participated in this fundamental democratic process. We recognize them for their courage and desire to serve for our country's interests and advancement.

"Now that Canadians have made their voices heard, we are eager to work with our governmental partners in order to remove systemic barriers facing Black entrepreneurs and business owners to enable them to reach new heights and to fully contribute to our country's economic recovery and development"

- Tiffany Callender, Chief Executive Officer of FACE

About FACE

The Federation of African Canadian Economics is a coalition of Black-led organizations dedicated to stimulating economic growth and creating generational wealth for Canadians of African Descent. In 2020 FACE was created to address the needs of Black business owners and entrepreneurs who were economically devastated during the pandemic.

The founding organizations included Africa Centre, Black Business Initiative, Black Business and Professional Association, Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association Inc, and Groupe 3737.

FACE is anchored in the commitment of its founding organization which synthesizes over 100 years of experience diligently serving Black Canadians with respect, integrity and purpose.

SOURCE The Federation of African Canadian Economics

For further information: Yasmine Abdelfadel, (514) 804-6182, [email protected]