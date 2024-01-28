Federal By-election Now Under Way in Durham

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -

A federal by-election will be held on March 4, 2024 , in the electoral district of Durham ( Ontario ) to fill a vacancy in the House of Commons.

will open soon. Canadian citizens in Durham who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote if they: Live in Durham . Their home address must be in the electoral district as of Monday, January 29, 2024 , until at least election day, March 4, 2024 . Are registered . Most Canadians who are eligible to vote are already registered in the National Register of Electors. To check if they are registered or to register to vote, electors should use the Online Voter Registration Service at elections.ca, call us at 1-800-463-6868 or contact the local Elections Canada office. They can also register in person at their polling station when they go to vote. Show proof of their identity and address . There are many different pieces of ID that can be used to prove identity and address. The full list is available online.

who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote if they: Electors in Durham can: Vote on election day at their assigned polling station on Monday, March 4, 2024 . Vote on advance polling days at their assigned polling station ( Friday, February 23 ; Saturday, February 24 ; Sunday, February 25 ; and Monday, February 26 ). Vote early at the Elections Canada office in Durham , anytime between now and Tuesday, February 27 , 6:00 p.m. Vote by mail: Electors must apply by Tuesday, February 27 , 6:00 p.m. and return their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at the local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.

can: Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Durham by-election. Anyone interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact the local Elections Canada office in Durham for more information.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

