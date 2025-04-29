GATINEAU, QC, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ -

The 45th federal general election took place on Monday, April 28, 2025 .

. To serve Canadians, Elections Canada opened 492 offices, hired some 230,000 people and offered around 7,200 advance and 65,000 election day voting desks in 343 electoral districts.

Elections Canada's preliminary estimates indicate that 19,583,016 Canadians cast a ballot. This translates into a voter turnout rate of about 68.65%.

Approximately: 11,062,539 voted at their polling station on election day or in their long-term care facility 7,280,975 voted at advance polls between Friday, April 18, and Monday, April 21 928,311 voted by special ballot from within their electoral district 215,057 voted by special ballot from outside their electoral district (includes deployed military personnel, inmates and electors who were in Canada but outside their electoral district) 57,440 electors living outside Canada voted by special ballot

In the coming months, Elections Canada will finalize many of these estimated numbers and publish the Official Voting Results, along with other official reports.

16 registered parties were represented and 1,959 candidates were confirmed.

"I want to thank the some 230,000 people who helped deliver the election. Whether electors voted on election day or earlier at advance polls or by special ballot, election workers were there to serve them and to ensure that the integrity and secrecy of the vote was upheld."

—Stéphane Perrault, Chief Electoral Officer of Canada

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

