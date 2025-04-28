The federal general election is today

GATINEAU, QC, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ -

Canadian citizens who are at least 18 years old are eligible to vote today.

Electors must vote at their assigned polling station.

To find out where to vote, electors can check their voter information card. If they did not receive a card, they can visit elections.ca and enter their postal code in the Voter Information Service box or call 1-800-463-6868.

Voting hours (local time):

Time zone Voting hours Newfoundland 8:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m. Atlantic 8:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m. Eastern 9:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m. Central (except in Saskatchewan) 8:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m. Mountain and Saskatchewan 7:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Pacific 7:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

To vote, electors must be registered. Those who are not registered can register at their polling station when they go to vote. Unregistered electors can enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.

Electors must prove their identity and address. They can visit Election Canada's website for the list of accepted ID or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information.

To make the voting process easier, electors should bring their voter information card, along with accepted ID, when they go to their polling station. They do not need to have a voter information card to vote.

Electors who want to minimize their wait time at the polls should avoid peak times, such as the opening of the polls in the morning and dinnertime in the evening.

Electors voting by special ballot from inside their electoral district who have not yet mailed back their completed ballot must return it in person at their local Elections Canada office; they have until polls close in their riding to do so. Special ballots received after polls have closed cannot be counted.

To ensure that preliminary results are available as quickly as possible, Elections Canada is adding workers and plans to start counting some ballots early.

is adding workers and plans to start counting some ballots early. Preliminary results of the election will be published on elections.ca as soon as they become available.

Candidates may send representatives (scrutineers) to observe ballot counting at polling places and local Elections Canada offices.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]