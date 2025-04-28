News provided byElections Canada
Apr 28, 2025, 10:29 ET
The federal general election is today
GATINEAU, QC, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ -
- Canadian citizens who are at least 18 years old are eligible to vote today.
- Electors must vote at their assigned polling station.
- To find out where to vote, electors can check their voter information card. If they did not receive a card, they can visit elections.ca and enter their postal code in the Voter Information Service box or call 1-800-463-6868.
- Voting hours (local time):
|
Time zone
|
Voting hours
|
Newfoundland
|
8:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m.
|
Atlantic
|
8:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m.
|
Eastern
|
9:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m.
|
Central (except in Saskatchewan)
|
8:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m.
|
Mountain and Saskatchewan
|
7:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m.
|
Pacific
|
7:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.
- To vote, electors must be registered. Those who are not registered can register at their polling station when they go to vote. Unregistered electors can enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.
- Electors must prove their identity and address. They can visit Election Canada's website for the list of accepted ID or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information.
- To make the voting process easier, electors should bring their voter information card, along with accepted ID, when they go to their polling station. They do not need to have a voter information card to vote.
- Electors who want to minimize their wait time at the polls should avoid peak times, such as the opening of the polls in the morning and dinnertime in the evening.
- Electors voting by special ballot from inside their electoral district who have not yet mailed back their completed ballot must return it in person at their local Elections Canada office; they have until polls close in their riding to do so. Special ballots received after polls have closed cannot be counted.
- To ensure that preliminary results are available as quickly as possible, Elections Canada is adding workers and plans to start counting some ballots early.
- Preliminary results of the election will be published on elections.ca as soon as they become available.
- Candidates may send representatives (scrutineers) to observe ballot counting at polling places and local Elections Canada offices.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
