Apr 28, 2025, 10:29 ET

The federal general election is today

GATINEAU, QC, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - 

  • Canadian citizens who are at least 18 years old are eligible to vote today.
  • Electors must vote at their assigned polling station.
  • To find out where to vote, electors can check their voter information card. If they did not receive a card, they can visit elections.ca and enter their postal code in the Voter Information Service box or call 1-800-463-6868.
  • Voting hours (local time):

Time zone

Voting hours

Newfoundland

8:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

Atlantic

8:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

Eastern

9:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m.

Central (except in Saskatchewan)

8:30 a.m.–8:30 p.m.

Mountain and Saskatchewan

7:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Pacific

7:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.
  • To vote, electors must be registered. Those who are not registered can register at their polling station when they go to vote. Unregistered electors can enter their information online, print a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it with them for faster service at the polls.
  • Electors must prove their identity and address. They can visit Election Canada's website for the list of accepted ID or call 1-800-463-6868 for more information.
  • To make the voting process easier, electors should bring their voter information card, along with accepted ID, when they go to their polling station. They do not need to have a voter information card to vote.
  • Electors who want to minimize their wait time at the polls should avoid peak times, such as the opening of the polls in the morning and dinnertime in the evening.
  • Electors voting by special ballot from inside their electoral district who have not yet mailed back their completed ballot must return it in person at their local Elections Canada office; they have until polls close in their riding to do so. Special ballots received after polls have closed cannot be counted.
  • To ensure that preliminary results are available as quickly as possible, Elections Canada is adding workers and plans to start counting some ballots early.
  • Preliminary results of the election will be published on elections.ca as soon as they become available.
  • Candidates may send representatives (scrutineers) to observe ballot counting at polling places and local Elections Canada offices.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

