Financial Returns of Registered Political Parties for the First Quarter of 2025 Now Online
News provided byElections Canada
May 02, 2025, 15:28 ET
GATINEAU, QC, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The financial returns of registered political parties for the first quarter of 2025 are now available on Elections Canada's website.
A registered political party must submit a quarterly financial return, if its candidates for the most recent general election received:
- at least 2 percent of the total valid votes cast in all electoral districts across Canada; or
- at least 5 percent of the valid votes cast in the electoral districts in which it endorsed a candidate.
Quarterly financial returns of registered political parties include statements of:
- contributions from donors;
- contributions directed to leadership contestants;
- contributions returned to contributors or remitted to the Chief Electoral Officer; and
- transfers received from other political entities.
The financial returns for the first quarter of 2025 cover the period from January 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]
Share this article