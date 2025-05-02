Financial Returns of Registered Political Parties for the First Quarter of 2025 Now Online

GATINEAU, QC, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The financial returns of registered political parties for the first quarter of 2025 are now available on Elections Canada's website.

A registered political party must submit a quarterly financial return, if its candidates for the most recent general election received:

at least 2 percent of the total valid votes cast in all electoral districts across Canada ; or

; or at least 5 percent of the valid votes cast in the electoral districts in which it endorsed a candidate.

Quarterly financial returns of registered political parties include statements of:

The financial returns for the first quarter of 2025 cover the period from January 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

