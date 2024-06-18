TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal and provincial governments announced more than $15 million in combined funding for a new shelter that will provide a safe place for Indigenous women and children fleeing violence and will offer the services and supports needed to heal and rebuild their lives. The federal and provincial governments provided more than $15 million in combined funding for the project.

It will be run by Anduhyaun Inc., which has been providing shelter and support for Indigenous women and their children fleeing violence in Toronto for over four decades.

The new three-storey building will have 18 beds, areas for children, a communal kitchen, and an on-site elder office for support and healing. The building's design also prioritizes the physical safety of the residents.

The funding for this project includes:

$6.3 million in federal capital contribution and $1.35 million for ongoing operations through the Affordable Housing Fund;

in federal capital contribution and for ongoing operations through the Affordable Housing Fund; Approximately $7.6 million in capital contributions from the Ontario Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services;

in capital contributions from the Ontario Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services; $60,000 from Anduhyaun Incorporated.

Quotes:

"Sanctuaries like this one here in Toronto allow survivors of domestic violence to heal and move forward with their lives in a supportive and healthy environment. This project stands as a testament to the National Housing Strategy, our governments, and our local organizations, ensuring that safe and supportive spaces are accessible to Indigenous women and children when they need them most." – Julie Dzerowicz, Member of Parliament for Davenport on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are proud to work in partnership with Anduhyaun as they provide a vital service in the community. Through valued partnerships like these, Ontario provides temporary emergency housing while also connecting women and their children to culturally relevant supports. We will continue to work with Indigenous partners as we build a province that is free of gender-based violence and full of opportunity for all women and girls." – The Honourable Michael Parsa, Ontario Minister of Children, Community and Social Services

Quick facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund is part of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) , an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home.

is part of the Government of , an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Budget 2024 provided the Affordable Housing Fund with an additional $1 billion , bringing the total to $15 billion . As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed over $8.56 billion to support the creation of over 34,000 units and the repair of over 164,000 units through the AHF.

with an additional , bringing the total to . As of , the federal government has committed over to support the creation of over 34,000 units and the repair of over 164,000 units through the AHF. As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed $50.97 billion to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

, the federal government has committed to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. Ontario is investing $1.4 billion in its four-year cross-government action plan Ontario-STANDS: Standing Together Against gender-based violence Now through Decisive actions, prevention, empowerment and Supports. Building on this funding, in December 2023 , Ontario announced an investment of $162 million over four years, supported through the bilateral agreement between Ontario and the federal government to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

is investing in its four-year cross-government action plan Ontario-STANDS: Standing Together Against gender-based violence Now through Decisive actions, prevention, empowerment and Supports. Building on this funding, in , announced an investment of over four years, supported through the bilateral agreement between and the federal government to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. Ontario-STANDS focuses on preventing gender-based violence and addressing the root causes, while also supporting the healing and longer-term needs of survivors, their children and families. Ontario-STANDS supports a broad range of supports for victims and survivors such as emergency shelters, counselling, 24-hour crisis lines, safety planning, and transitional housing supports. This also includes helping more women build skills and get jobs to gain financial security and independence.

