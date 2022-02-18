LABRADOR CITY, NL, Feb. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - NGC Nunatsiavut Construction Inc. has been awarded a $2 million contract to undertake extensive exterior renovation and vacancy refurbishment on social housing units in Labrador City. This investment is cost-shared between the Government of Canada and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador through NLHC.

This funding will support the renovation of 18 NLHC rental units located on Cavendish Crescent. Construction is set to begin early this spring. All the units will undergo major exterior renovation, including replacement of doors, windows, vinyl siding, roofing, and eaves troughs, as well as new exterior lighting and exterior wooden stair entrances.

Energy efficiency upgrades will include exterior insulation, increased attic insulation and all units will have new Heat Recovery Ventilation (HRV) systems installed. Each unit will also have an enhanced life-safety element through the installation of new inter-connected smoke alarm systems.

The contract also includes interior vacancy refurbishments on eight units and comprises items such as interior painting and new flooring installation. This work will build on existing interior vacancy refurbishment underway on another seven units.

The anticipated completion date for this project is February 2023.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe place to call home. Today's announcement in collaboration with our provincial partners is a testament of the crucial role these partnerships play. This renovation in Labrador City represents an important step forward in making sure that we have safe, appropriate, and affordable housing necessary for healthy and sustainable communities." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and, Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"This important work in Labrador West is part of a $17.5 million Federal/Provincial investment being made province-wide through the National Housing Strategy to help preserve, repair and ensure the sustainability of our social housing properties for our communities." – The Honourable John G. Abbott, Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation

"Our partnership with the Federal Government is helping to make important investments in refurbishing social housing units on Cavendish Crescent in Labrador City. This contract is an example of the advances we can make to improve and sustain social housing properties under the National Housing Strategy." – The Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister Responsible for Labrador Affairs

"Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security. Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need." – Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

SOURCE Government of Canada

For further information: Media contacts: Arevig Afarian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Jenny Bowring, Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, 709-724-3055, [email protected]