EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Ten communities across Alberta will have upgraded and more accessible buildings after a combined investment of almost $18 million from the federal and provincial governments.

To ensure safer and longer-lasting working and public spaces, these projects will include replacing water lines and elevators and improving heating, ventilation and air conditioning units.

In Edmonton, the Queen Elizabeth II Building and the Alberta Legislature Building will receive upgrades for the air quality in those spaces. The courthouse and provincial building in Stony Plain will see upgrades to the HVAC systems including chillers, air handling units, supply and return air ducts and controls. The Drumheller Provincial Building will see upgrades to its existing ventilation system and supply and return air ducts.

A complete list of the projects can be found in the attached backgrounder.

Quotes

"The federal government continues to support infrastructure that protects the health and safety of Canadians across the country. Today's announcement will help support building upgrades that increase energy efficiency and meet the standard for air quality for urban and rural communities in Alberta."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"It is important we keep our government-owned facilities in good condition for the many Albertans that rely on the programs and services they house. This investment will provide needed renewals and upgrades, support about 100 construction-related jobs, and generate economic activity in communities across Alberta."

Pete Guthrie, Minister of Infrastructure, Government of Alberta

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $13,811,772 through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Alberta is investing $4,182,373.

Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Including today's announcement, 126 infrastructure projects under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream have been announced in Alberta , with a total federal contribution of more than $227 million and a total provincial contribution of over $35 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of over . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. As the world moves towards a net-zero economy, people living and working on the Prairies are taking action and are leading to take advantage of growing economic development opportunities.

On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and . Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

Backgrounder: Federal and provincial governments invest in essential building upgrades throughout Alberta

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

COVID-19 Resilience Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy Act

https://laws.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/B-9.88/page-1.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy

https://www.canada.ca/en/prairies-economic-development/programs/green-prairie-economy.html

For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]