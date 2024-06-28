SASKATOON, SK, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal and provincial governments are investing $360,000 for 23 affordable homes with supportive services in Saskatoon.

The newly renovated Southwinds building will provide homes for people in need. It will be managed by SaskNative Rentals Inc. – Camponi Housing Corp., while onsite access to health and crisis supports, such as food services and case management, will be provided by Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Services (SCIS) and Prairie Harm Reduction.

Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

Ten of the spaces are a part of the Government of Saskatchewan's provincial approach to homelessness, which includes the creation of 155 supportive housing spaces across the province. The project is expected to be ready for occupancy next month.

Funding provided for the project is:

$360,000 of joint funding with Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) through the federal government's National Housing (NHS) – Canada Community Housing Initiative (CCHI)

of joint funding with Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) through the federal government's National Housing (NHS) – Canada Community Housing Initiative (CCHI) $1.25 million from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA)

Quotes:

"We recognize the vital need for providing housing for our most vulnerable Saskatchewanians. Working with our provincial partners is crucial in helping us find solutions to this, and today's announcement is a true example of what we can accomplish through commitment and collaboration. Not only are we giving these individuals a safe and affordable place to call home, but we are providing them with the support to build better futures. I am very happy to see our National Housing Strategy come to life through projects like Southwinds." – The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for PrairiesCan on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to support this project that will improve outcomes for individuals who need additional support to live independently. This initiative underscores the important investments we have made to assist individuals experiencing homelessness to access safe and stable housing. Through collaboration with our partners in health and the community, we are providing supports that meet the needs of our most vulnerable citizens." – The Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC)

"Mental Health and Addiction Services Saskatoon is thrilled to partner with the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Service, Prairie Harm Reduction and SaskNative Rentals to provide housing supports in our community. The opening of the new facility, Southwinds, marks the culmination of the efforts of many and marks an important step in housing those that require this support and whom will benefit from the services and care provided." - Zoe Teed-McKay, Interim Executive Director, Mental Health and Addictions Services, Integrated Regina Health, Saskatchewan Health Authority

"Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Service – Intensive Community Support Program is in the business of ending homelessness. Partnerships are key in making this goal a reality. Edwards Manor Permanent Supportive Housing Program is a partnership between Camponi Housing Corp./SaskNative Rentals Inc., Prairie Harm Reduction and Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Service. The founding principle of Edwards Manor is to support participants in their recovery from homelessness rather than having them end up in emergency rooms, police cells or back on the streets. Edwards Manor Permanent Supportive Program has significant cost savings for our community while giving people agency in their own lives. From the words of our participants 'ever since you've been in my life, my life has gotten better'." - Tammy MacFarlane, Director of Clinical Services, Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Services

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS ) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.



NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. It was created after consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, including those who have experienced housing need.



All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.





) is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The Government of Saskatchewan and the Government of Canada entered into an Agreement pursuant to the National Housing Strategy (NHS). The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $585 million over 10 years, which is cost-matched by the federal and provincial governments.





and the Government of entered into an Agreement pursuant to the National Housing Strategy (NHS). The will invest over 10 years, which is cost-matched by the federal and provincial governments. The Canada Community Housing Initiative (CCHI) is a program under the Canada – Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement. CCHI funding is used to repair and renew community housing.CCHI funding is used to repair and renew community housing.





is a program under the – Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement. CCHI funding is used to repair and renew community housing.CCHI funding is used to repair and renew community housing. Since the start of the NHS in 2019, $51.6 million in CCHI funding has been committed to renovate 1,127 public and Indigenous-owned homes in 21 communities. Of these, 933 units are completed.





in CCHI funding has been committed to renovate 1,127 public and Indigenous-owned homes in 21 communities. Of these, 933 units are completed. SaskNative Rentals (SNR), and its sister company Camponi Housing Corporation, is an established Saskatoon -based Métis housing provider that manages over 400 rental units.

Associated Links:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

. In November 2019 , the Government of Saskatchewan released Saskatchewan's Growth Plan: the Next Decade of Growth 2020-2030, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.4 million people by 2030. The Plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For information on this news release contact: Media Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations, Ministry of Social Services, 306-787-3610, [email protected]