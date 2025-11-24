SAINT-FÉLIX-DE-VALOIS, QC, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Quebec and Canada, the Municipality of Saint-Félix-de-Valois and Les Maisons Féliciennes today marked the progress of two buildings with 12 social and affordable housing units for families, people living alone and independent seniors in Saint-Félix-de-Valois. This project represents investments of more than $7.5 million.

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, Audrey Boisjoly, Mayor of Saint-Félix-de-Valois and Richard Ayotte, Chair of the Les Maisons Féliciennes Board of Directors, were on site to observe the project's progress.

Through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), the Government of Quebec is investing more than $4.8 million from the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. This amount comes from the $992 million in federal funding provided to Quebec through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and from new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. The SHQ has also granted a $2.2 million loan to the organization through the Programme de financement en habitation. The Government of Canada provided a loan of $1.6 million through the Affordable Housing Fund. The Municipality of Saint-Félix-de-Valois contributed to the project by providing the land and paying for professional services, totalling just over $1.8 million.

Quotes:

"Our fellow citizens can count on our government to step up and take concrete action to tackle the housing crisis in our region. The Les Maisons Féliciennes project is just one example of what can be achieved when community stakeholders decide to make things happen. This initiative shows that when governments, municipalities and local organizations join forces, concrete solutions emerge to drive residential construction."

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women and Member of the National Assembly for Berthier

"Our government is helping communities build their capacity to develop and implement local solutions to housing needs. This residential project will provide more safe and affordable housing for families and seniors in Saint-Félix-de-Valois. Building a strong Canada starts with a home that fits the budget and needs of every Canadian."

Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"We are very pleased with the rapid progress of this project, which will provide 24 affordable housing units close to services for our community. I would like to thank the governments of Canada and Quebec for their financial support, as well as the entire team that has been involved in the project to date. In just two years, we've turned an idea into an exciting project that will give 24 families and individuals in need a new lease on life."

Audrey Boisjoly, Mayor of Saint-Félix-de-Valois

"The people of Saint-Félix-de-Valois deserve this project, which has been eagerly awaited for several years. This is a wonderful example of how municipal elected officials and residents can work together. Les Maisons Féliciennes offers future tenants a diverse community that will enable families, couples and people living alone to come together in a peaceful living environment based on the values of mutual support and solidarity."

Richard Ayotte, Chair of the Les Maisons Féliciennes Board of Directors

Highlights:

Up to 8 of the 24 Les Maisons Féliciennes households could potentially benefit from the Rent Supplement Program of the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) to ensure they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Saint-Félix-de-Valois (10%).

