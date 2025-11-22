RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. On National Housing Day, we reaffirm our commitment to solving Canada's housing crisis by working with all levels of government to build more affordable housing, ensuring every Canadian has a place to call home.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding to increase housing supply. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class. Earlier today, Build Canada Homes launched their Investment Policy Framework marking a major step forward in how the Government of Canada invests in affordable housing.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, work is being done across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

One of those initiatives is the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) which provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing.

To that end, the federal government is investing over $32 million in funding to help build 90 secure, rental homes in Richmond Hill.

St. Marks Apartments, located at 286 Major Mackenzie Drive East, is developed by Richmond Hill Ecumenical Homes Corporation (RHEHC) and has been a longstanding provider of non-market housing in Richmond Hill. The property is conveniently located close to grocery stores, pharmacies, schools, parks, medical offices, and major transit routes, offering quick access to YRT/Viva bus lines and the Richmond Hill GO station.

The announcement was made by Jennifer McKelvie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Ajax, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada.

National Housing Day is an important reminder that all levels of government must work together to solve the housing crisis. We must ensure that everyone in Canada deserves a place to call home, and that no one is left behind.

"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to homelessness. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Today's announcement through the Affordable Housing Fund is another step towards creating more equitable and affordable housing. We will continue working closely with all partners to create more affordable housing that meets the needs of Canadians now, and into the future" – Jennifer McKelvie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Ajax

"Affordable housing is essential in building strong, safe and caring communities. Thank you to the Federal Government in supporting this important initiative in our community. Together, we can continue to work towards a future where everyone has a place to call home." – York Region Chairman and CEO Eric Jolliffe

"We are thrilled to be breaking ground on a new 90-unit apartment building on our St. Marks property. Richmond Hill Ecumenical Homes thanks the federal government and CMHC for their critical support to our project which will ensure that 100% of the units will have affordable rents. We would also like to recognize ongoing support from the Ontario Government, the Region of York and City of Richmond Hill" – Michelle Kungl, Board of Directors and Corporate Secretary of Richmond Hill Ecumenical Homes Corporation (RHEHC)

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of June 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $12.91 billion to support the creation of over 50,300 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the Affordable Housing Fund's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the Affordable Housing Fund's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

Funding provided for 286 Major Mackenzie Drive East is as follows: $32 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund



