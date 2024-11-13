EDMUNDSTON, NB, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - People living in the Edmundston, Madawaska Maliseet First Nation and Haut-Madawaska area will benefit from accessible public transportation after an investment of more than $1.7 million from the federal, provincial and local governments.

This was announced by MP René Arseneault, Minister Gilles LePage, and Northwest Regional Service Commission CEO Bruno Volpé.

The funding will enable the Northwest Regional Service Commission to purchase a bus, four minivans and related infrastructure, including bike racks, bus shelters, and the establishment of over 200 bus/taxibus stops. These investments will provide the region's residents, including those with reduced mobility, with transportation options to carry out their daily activities. The transportation service will be called FlexGo.

Quotes

"Investing in public transit is fundamental to creating inclusive communities and encouraging economic growth. This transit system is a good asset for the communities and the area as it will build resiliency and improve the quality of life of the residents."

René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska-Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This project is a great example of how municipalities, regional service commissions and First Nations can collaborate to create local solutions to issues like regional transportation. The service being offered will provide residents with accessible and affordable transit to attend school, go to work and medical appointments, and carry out their daily activities."

The Honourable Gilles Lepage, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"After more than two years of hard work, the Northwest Regional Service Commission is proud to finally be able to share this good news. We're on the verge of being able to say mission accomplished, and finally see on our roads a public transit service adapted to the community's real needs."

Bruno Volpé, CEO, Northwest Regional Service Commission

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,427,232 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF). The Government of New Brunswick's Regional Development Corporation is contributing $179,384 , and the Northwest Regional Service Commission, Edmundston and Haut-Madawaska are providing $177,424 .

in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF). The Government of Regional Development Corporation is contributing , and the Northwest Regional Service Commission, and Haut-Madawaska are providing . The RTSF helps Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

The RTSF's Capital Projects stream helps cover capital costs like the purchase of vehicles, including zero-emission vehicles. This stream closed on February 28, 2024 .

. Through the RTSF's Planning and Design Projects stream, eligible applicants can receive a grant of up to $50,000 in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys. This stream will close on November 28, 2024 .

in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys. This stream will close on . A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. Beginning in 2026-2027, the new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF meets the needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas, to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Associated links

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

For more information on FlexGo

www.flexgobus.com

Email: [email protected]

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

