FOOTHILLS COUNTY, AB, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal and provincial governments are investing more than $24 million to improve local community infrastructure across seven Alberta municipalities.

The Town of Okotoks and Foothills County will receive funding to improve the water supply by constructing a sub-regional system that will capture raw water from the merging of the Bow and Highwood Rivers. This funding will support water pipelines throughout the region, ensuring a more reliable source of water for residents and economic growth for the town and county.

Funding will also support replacing major water infrastructure to prevent water flow issues, modernizing heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems across several community buildings, upgrading sports, recreation and camping facilities with new equipment and improved structures, as well as making general improvements to community spaces to bolster safety and encourage public consultations.

The full list of projects can be found in the attached backgrounder.

Quotes

"We are proud to make these investments that will help strengthen and improve community buildings and infrastructure for Albertans across the province."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are thrilled to receive a $5.8 million investment from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for our Foothills-Okotoks Regional Water Project. This funding isn't just about building infrastructure – it's a powerful commitment to the health, growth, and lasting prosperity of Okotoks and the entire Foothills region. By tapping into the Bow River, we are securing a critical water supply that will fuel our community's success and sustainability for generations to come. We are grateful for the support of our provincial and federal partners in making this essential project a reality."

Her Worship Tanya Thorn, Mayor of the Town of Okotoks

"Foothills County is pleased to partner with the Town of Okotoks in development of this fundamental sub-regional infrastructure. The Foothills – Okotoks Regional Water Project has allowed us to help our neighbours in their efforts to secure adequate water supply for their residents while ensuring economic growth throughout the region. The County is grateful for the funding that has been pledged by the provincial and federal governments in support of this vital infrastructure."

Delilah Miller, Reeve of Foothills County

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $18,259,013 through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS), the Community, Culture & Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS), and the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream (CVRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The Government of Alberta is investing $5,907,508 and the recipients are contributing $15,230,144 .

through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS), the Community, Culture & Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS), and the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream (CVRIS) of the Investing in Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The Government of is investing and the recipients are contributing . Including today's announcement, 200 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure, Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure, and the COVID-19 Resilience Streams have been announced in Alberta , with a total federal contribution of more than $1.55 billion and a total provincial contribution of more than $1.24 billion .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada.

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada. Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

Backgrounder: Federal and provincial governments invest in better community infrastructure throughout the province

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Stephanie Barnes, Senior Communications Advisor, Town of Okotok, 403-921-4352, [email protected]; Sherri Barrett, Manager of Legislative Services, Foothills County, 403-603-6227, [email protected]