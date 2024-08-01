Federal and Provincial Governments invest in commercial pilot training for Indigenous students in Northern Saskatchewan

More than $1 million to create jobs and expand aviation capacity for communities in the Athabasca Basin region and across Saskatchewan

STONY RAPIDS, SK, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's vast geography means that air transport plays an essential role in linking communities together. In northern communities especially, the only year-round access is often by air. The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are supporting the province's aviation industry by investing in a program to offer commercial pilot training that will assist candidates from northern communities to build successful careers in aviation while making a positive impact on air service in their region.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, and Athabasca MLA Jim Lemaigre on behalf of Saskatchewan Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison, announced a joint investment of $1,006,500 to assist the Ya'thi Néné Land and Resource Office in delivering commercial pilot training to Indigenous residents of Northern Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan's mining and energy sectors play an important role in the growth of the provincial economy, and air transportation is crucial to support Northern mining operations. This program will help improve accessibility to the North and remote communities, while creating growth in this region of the province and increasing Indigenous employment in the aviation sector.

This project, called the Dziret'ái Pilot Training Program, will provide skills and academic upgrading to 15 student applicants, 10 of whom will be selected to enter the professional pilot training program to start in January 2025. Students who complete the 2-year program will be guaranteed jobs with Rise Air as First Officers.

The investments from PrairiesCan ($631,500) and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Immigration and Career Training ($375,000) will leverage industry cash and in-kind contributions and funding from Prince Albert Grand Council ($315,000), Cameco ($200,000), Orano Canada ($50,000), SSR Mining ($50,000), Rise Air ($690,000) and Ya'thi Néné ($100,000).

Quotes

"Our government is supporting the growth of the Indigenous workforce in the Athabasca Basin," said the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan. "This collaboration will result in new opportunities for local people to train as commercial pilots and help the industry grow, while at the same time, providing employers with a workforce from the region and supporting strong and resilient communities with more good jobs."

- The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Air transportation is essential for connecting remote and northern communities and supporting our growing economy. With growing demand of airline pilots there is a critical need to support the training and development of pilots," said Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison. "We are proud to invest in this pathway for local Indigenous pilots from the Athabasca region to serve their communities and facilitate economic growth in our province."

- The Honourable Jeremy Harrison, Minister for Immigration and Career Training,

Government of Saskatchewan

"We are thrilled to launch the Dziret'ái Pilot Training Program, which reaffirms our commitment to partnerships and collaboration," says Mary Denechezhe, YNLR Board Chair. "This program not only empowers our community members but also echoes our mission to foster sustainable development and opportunities in the Athabasca Basin. Together with our partners, we are creating pathways to success for Indigenous residents and women, ensuring they have the support and resources they need to thrive in the aviation industry."

- Mary Denechezhe, Chair of the Board of Directors, Ya'Thi Néné Lands and Resources

Quick facts

PrairiesCan is the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian Prairies. PrairiesCan leads in building a strong, competitive Canadian economy by supporting business, innovation, and community economic development unique to Alberta , Saskatchewan , and Manitoba .

, , and . The Government of Saskatchewan's Ministry of Immigration and Career Training works directly with Indigenous organizations and communities to identify opportunities and pathways that help increase Indigenous participation in the economy.

Ministry of Immigration and Career Training works directly with Indigenous organizations and communities to identify opportunities and pathways that help increase Indigenous participation in the economy. This investment supports the Government of Saskatchewan's recently released Building the Workforce for a Growing Economy: the Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy. In the strategy the province outlines how it is ensuring Saskatchewan has the labour force needed to meet employer demand and ensure that Saskatchewan people have the first opportunity to benefit from the province's growing economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

