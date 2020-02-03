FCAC seeks candidates for Consumer Protection Advisory Committee Français
Feb 03, 2020, 15:42 ET
OTTAWA, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) launched a call for applications for its Consumer Protection Advisory Committee (CPAC).
This committee plays a key role by supporting FCAC's Commissioner, Judith Robertson and the Agency in carrying out its financial consumer protection mandate. Committee members will provide advice and share insights on FCAC priorities and objectives, emerging trends, issues, research and other matters relevant to financial consumers.
Interested individuals have until 11:59 p.m. (PST) on February 23, 2020 to apply.
Quick facts
- FCAC is seeking to appoint a maximum of 15 members.
- FCAC's Commissioner will select individuals who are experienced senior representatives from the public, private and non-profit sectors who want to make a significant contribution to the financial protection of Canadians.
- Those interested in receiving further information about the committee and its application process may contact FCAC at [email protected].
SOURCE Financial Consumer Agency of Canada
For further information: Media Relations, Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, 613-941-4168, [email protected]
