Favourite Family-Friendly Thanksgiving Weekend Event Brings A Whole Load of Pumpkiny Goodness and Fun

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - It's back and packed with family fun. This Thanksgiving long weekend, PumpkinFest Toronto returns to Downsview Park from October 11 to 14, 2024. PumpkinFest Toronto, one of GTA's most popular long weekend events, offers tons of family fun and entertainment from rides and activities to live shows that move, amuse and educate.

PumpkinFest Toronto is a fantastic four-day, outdoor event with the ever-popular giant pumpkin patch, photo ops, midway rides, inflatable slides, fun games, an inflatable corn maze, awesome food, a range of children's and family entertainment as well as an antique miniature train ride and tractor-pull hayride. The daily Meet & Greet times with Paw Patrol's Chase and Skye are just one more fun feature at PumpkinFest Toronto. All this family entertainment, with unlimited all-day bounce and ride fun, is included in the special online price of $30 per child aged 2-12 and $15 per person aged 13 and up. Children 23 months and under get free grounds admission. Parking, food trucks, vendors, bungee trampoline, rock wall climbing and pony rides are an extra charge.

The most popular feature of PumpkinFest Toronto remains Peter's Pumpkin Patch. This giant pumpkin patch is filled with all sizes and shapes of pumpkins as well as loads of memory-making photo ops. With hay bales and corn stalks for decor, families capture the cutest pics of the kids and fabulous family photos. The array of orange and white pumpkins adds colour and offers families the chance to select their perfect pumpkins for Thanksgiving and Halloween. Friday is a PA Day for many Ontario schools, so extra time for family fun.

PumpkinFest Toronto, celebrating its ninth year, runs outdoors at Downsview Park on October 11-14. It is organized by Superior Events Group, a North American leader in interactive amusement and organizers of several Toronto festivals, including Kids Fest Toronto and Easter Fun Fest. Location: Downsview Park - 35 Carl Hall Road. Hours: 10 am - 6 pm daily. Onsite parking is available for $15 per car. Online tickets are available at discounted rates of $30 per child and $15 per adult, offering unlimited access to inflatables and rides. Door prices are $35 per child and $20 per adult, with free admission for kids aged 0-23 months. For more information, visit https://www.pumpkinfesttoronto.com.

SOURCE Superior Events Group

Media Contact: Dani Stern, 416-457-3475, [email protected]