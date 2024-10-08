Family-Fun-Filled PumpkinFest Toronto Packed with Entertainment

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - This long weekend hails the return of one of the 416's most popular Thanksgiving events. PumpkinFest Toronto pops up at Downsview Park from October 11 to 14, 2024 with tons of entertainment from rides and activities to live shows — all of it great family memory-making and photo opportunities.

The PumpkinFest Toronto stage offers live entertainment all weekend long including a hula hoop show, a magic show, Hands On Exotics, cowboy antics with Tex Rexman (11,13,14 only), fun and educational demos with Mad Science plus dance parties from DJ Scott, as well as pie-eating and costume contests.

Paw Patrol fans meet and greet with "On The Case" Chase and "Take to the Skies" Skye 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. daily for 30 mins at a time. Pumpkin Fest Toronto is a fantastic four-day, outdoor event with the ever-popular giant pumpkin patch, photo ops, midway rides, inflatable slides, fun games, an inflatable corn maze, awesome food, a range of children's and family entertainment as well as an antique miniature train ride and tractor-pull hayride. All this family entertainment, with unlimited all-day bounce and ride fun, is included in the special online price of $30 per child aged 2-12 and $15 per person aged 13 and up. Children 23 months and under get free grounds admission. Parking, food trucks, vendors, bungee trampoline, rock wall climbing and pony rides are an extra charge.

PumpkinFest Toronto, celebrating its ninth year, runs outdoors at Downsview Park on October 11-14. It is organized by Superior Events Group, a North American leader in interactive amusement and organizers of several Toronto festivals, including Kids Fest Toronto and Easter Fun Fest. Location: Downsview Park - 35 Carl Hall Road. Hours: 10 am - 6 pm daily. Onsite parking is available for $15 per car. Online tickets are available at discounted rates of $30 per child and $15 per adult, offering unlimited access to inflatables and rides. Door prices are $35 per child and $20 per adult, with free admission for kids aged 0-23 months. For more information, visit https://www.pumpkinfesttoronto.com.

SOURCE Superior Events Group

Media Contact: Dani Stern, DS Publicity Group, 416-457-3475, [email protected]