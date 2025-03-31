Easter long weekend just got a whole lot more egg-citing at Easter Fun Fest 2025

MARKHAM, ON, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Spring has officially sprung and there is no better way to celebrate the Easter long weekend than with an action-packed day of family fun at the Easter Fun Fest 2025. One of Toronto's most beloved springtime traditions is hopping back into the Markham Fairgrounds from April 18–21, open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. bringing joy, laughter and unforgettable memories for all ages.

The award-winning (FEO's 2025 Best New Festival or Event) Easter Fun Fest is an eggs-traordinary experience, featuring Easter egg hunts, live entertainment, unlimited rides and inflatables, obstacle courses, giant slides and so much more. With a mix of indoor and outdoor attractions, families can enjoy the festivities come rain or shine.

Visitors can snap the perfect spring photo in front of the 15-foot-tall plush Easter Bunny or explore the Easter-themed barn packed with interactive fun. Little ones will love bouncing through the inflatable midway, riding the trackless train, zooming around the kiddy rides and soaking in the festive atmosphere. There is also a wide selection of tasty treats, food trucks, and shopping from local vendors.

All of this fun is included in one special online price of $30 per child (ages 2–12) | $15 per adult (13+) when you buy online in advance. Door prices are $35 per child and $20 per adult, with free admission for kids aged 0-23 months. Children 23 months and under enter free. Admission includes unlimited rides and inflatables. Parking and vendor purchases are additional.

Now in its fourth year, Easter Fun Fest is proudly presented by Superior Events Group, a leader in amusement and interactive entertainment across North America and the creative team behind the popular PumpkinFest. Hours are from Friday, April 18th to Monday, April 21st, from 10 am to 6 pm. Onsite parking is available for $10 per car. Online tickets are available at discounted rates of $30 per child and $15 per adult, offering unlimited access to inflatables and rides. Door prices are $35 per child and $20 per adult, with free admission for kids aged 0-23 months. Located at the Markham Fairgrounds, 10801 McCowan Road. For further details, visit https://www.easterfunfest.com or Easter Fun Fest on Instagram @EasterFunFest for live event updates and promotions.

Media Contact: Dani Stern, DS Publicity Group, 416-457-3475, [email protected]