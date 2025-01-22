Family Fun Tops the Charts at Toronto's Favorite Family Day Weekend Event

- KidsFest Toronto is Back with Canada's Largest Indoor Inflatables Fest -

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Jump into family fun at KidsFest Toronto this Family Day weekend! Canada's largest indoor inflatables amusement park returns to the International Center (Hall 1) from February 15-17, 2025. Now in its thirteenth year, KidsFest Toronto brings children a variety of kid-centric entertainment with something fun for everyone, from the slides and obstacles to educational and energetic stage shows.

Described as a bouncy castle heaven for kids, children bounce, roll, jump and slide into fun on the more than 20 inflatables. They range from large slides to toddler-appropriate bouncers, so children of all ages find hours of enjoyment at this awesome annual event. Both kids and adults enjoy skating on the iceless skating rink, while fans meet and greet daily with Paw Patrol members "On the Case" Chase and "This Pup Loves to Fly" Skye. Skye and Chase make for just one of many memorable and fun photo ops at KidsFest Toronto. The stage entertainment for all ages includes magic shows and dance parties, which get the whole family moving and grooving. Visitors explore a world of excitement with hands-on activities, games, creative crafts, a visit to the petting zoo, face painting and engaging in educational and fun presentations. KidsFest Toronto is endless entertainment for everyone.

All of this family fun is included in the special online price of $30 per child (ages 2-12) and $15 per adult (ages 13+). Admission at the door is $35 per child (ages 2-12) and $17.50 per adult (ages 13+). Children 0-23 months are granted free admission. All tickets include unlimited access to the inflatables. Parking is free. Face painting, petting zoo, vendors and carnival games are available at an additional cost.

Now in its thirteenth year of offering great family day fun, KidsFest Toronto boasts one of the most exciting events for children during the Family Day long weekend. It is organized by Superior Events Group, a North American leader in interactive amusement and organizers of the successful family events Pumpkinfest Toronto and Easter Fun Fest. KidsFest returns to the International Centre (6900 Airport Road) in Mississauga from February 15 to 17, 2025. Hours: 10 am to 6 pm daily.

