Fat Bastard Burrito serves up huge rewards on its new mobile app

TORONTO, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - We hope you're hungry, Canada! Fat Bastard Burrito is offering incredible rewards with the introduction of its new mobile app and loyalty program.

The Ontario-born burrito, quesadilla and taco chain is launching its first-ever app with loyalty points and rewards for both iPhone and Android in March 2024. When customers download the app – available on both the Apple and Google Play stores – they will be able to enjoy a simpler, faster, and more affordable way to order.

In addition to earning points and exciting rewards through the app, customers will receive a free small burrito (max. value $8.99) just for signing-up and a reward of 100 free points on their birthday! Affordable eating has never been more delicious.

"We can't wait to provide our customers with more bang for their buck and more convenience than ever with the launch of our new mobile app and loyalty program," said [Jeff Barlow, CMO]. "Now, Canadians will be able to order ahead for in-store pickup or delivery and save money by earning points to redeem on future orders while taking advantage of app-only deals and promotions."

In addition to downloading the new mobile app, burrito lovers should keep an eye out for delicious deals and big savings to fill up on when National Burrito Day lands on April 4, 2024!

About Fat Bastard Burrito Co.

Fat Bastard Burrito is a Canadian quick service restaurant, founded in Toronto, Ontario in 2010. Currently, they operate or have under development over 80 locations across Ontario and Newfoundland and due to strong consumer demand, they continue to grow at an accelerated pace. Fat Bastard Burrito Co. is a distinctive brand with a menu focused on burritos, quesadillas, tacos and loaded waffle fries combining traditional cooking methods and unique toppings with healthy and fresh ingredients. The brand's goal is to serve great tasting, high quality food, fused with distinctive flavours that guests love.

Connect with Fat Bastard Burrito on social!

Instagram: @bastardburrito

Facebook: @fatbastardburrito

Twitter: @bastardburrito

TikTok @bastardburrito

SOURCE Fat Bastard Burrito

For further information: Emily Dawson, [email protected]