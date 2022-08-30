FASTFRATE GROUP AND AUDREY'S PLACE COMMITS TO DONATING $500,000 TO SOUTHLAKE FOUNDATION

WOODBRIDGE, ON, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Fastfrate Group, a Canadian leader in providing transportation and logistics services, is honored to announce they will be making a $500,000 donation over five years to Audrey's Place Foundation. In turn, Audrey's Place Foundation will invest this donation to Southlake Regional Health Centre in support of its new $20M Cancer Campaign, HERE is Where Cancer Meets its Match to create the cancer care our communities deserve. This is the second $500,000 donation the Fastfrate Group has made toward Audrey's Place Foundation: the first was made in October 2021 and was contributed to University Health Network (UHN).

L to R: Manny Calandrino, CEO Fastfrate Group, Ron Tepper, Chairman Fastfrate Group, Leonard Wyss, CFO Fastfrate Group, Dr. Peter Anglin, Oncologist and Physician Lead of the Cancer Program, Stronach Regional Cancer Centre, Mr. James Loudon, Manager, Radiation Therapy, Stronach Regional Cancer Centre (CNW Group/Fastfrate Group)

"Cancer truly affects us all" says Manny Calandrino, CEO of the Fastfrate Group. "It devastates individuals and families. It strains the healthcare system. It impacts the communities where we live, work and play. Giving back is a core mantra at Fastfrate and we want to support Audrey's Place and all the philanthropic work they do, and we are humbled and honored to play our part."

When contributed to Southlake's Stronach Regional Cancer Centre, the donation will be used help deliver the best care and best chance for patients to survive their cancer. The funds will help by expanding their capacity to deliver exceptional care and upgrading to state-of-the-art technology, including bringing the first PET-CT to the Region, expanding Radiation Therapy and Systemic Therapy Programs, expanding outpatient care for acute leukemia patients, and replacing an end-of-life MRI.

"I was recently able to welcome the Fastfrate Group to our Stronach Regional Cancer Centre for a tour," says Dr Peter Anglin, Oncologist and Physician Lead, Southlake's Regional Cancer Program. "Being able to show them firsthand the difference their generous gift will make and thank them in person for leading by example with this corporate gift was truly a pleasure. Together, with this type of investment from our community partners, we can make a significant impact on patient care, close to home."

"Cancer is a fight" says Audrey Tepper, Founder of Audrey's Place Foundation. "Frontline staff fight cancer with science and innovation and compassion, while those affected by cancer fight it with bravery and determination. We want to help and support the life-changing work Southlake does to deliver the best patient care to the communities it serves, so that those fighting cancer don't have to take on the added burden of commuting downtown for treatment."

About the Fastfrate Group

Headquartered in Woodbridge, Ontario, The Fastfrate Group has been providing industry-leading transportation services for more than 50 years. From what started out as an LTL over the road and intermodal carrier, Fastfrate has grown into a diverse group comprised of multiple companies operating across Canada. This evolution now offers customers a full suite of asset-based transportation including over-the-road, crossborder and intermodal LTL and TL, drayage and transload, warehousing, distribution, logistics services and final mile. Please visit fastfrate.com for more information.

About Audrey's Place

Audrey's Place Foundation is a charitable organization founded in 2010 by the Tepper family of Toronto. The mission of Audrey's Place is to assist in funding post-secondary and graduate education for individuals entering the nursing field. They also focus on supporting Toronto's University Health Network and the Southlake Foundation.

About Southlake Regional Health Centre

Southlake is building healthy communities through outstanding care, innovative partnerships, and amazing people. We deliver a wide range of healthcare services to the communities of northern York Region and southern Simcoe County. Our advanced regional programs include Cancer Care and Cardiac Care and serve a broader population across the northern GTA and into Simcoe-Muskoka.

Our team of 3500 staff, 580 physicians, 780 volunteers, 950 students and 90 Patient and Family Advisors are committed to creating an environment where the best experiences happen. As a recognition of our commitment to quality and patient safety, we have received the highest distinction of Exemplary Standing from Accreditation Canada.

With an annual operating budget of over $450 million, we care for a rapidly growing and aging population and have developed an exciting plan for new facilities to serve our communities into the future. A member of the Southlake Community Ontario Health Team, we are working with our partners to deliver integrated care to northern York Region and southern Simcoe County.

About Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation

Since the inception of Southlake Foundation in 1980, more than $213 million dollars has been raised in support of Southlake Regional Health Centre. Working with members of the community, hundreds of volunteers, the Southlake Family and our incredible donors, Southlake Foundation will continue to support life-saving medical equipment, infrastructure upgrades and expansions, patient programs and staff education, all for the goal of providing leading edge care for patients and families, close to home. Southlake is supported by the communities we serve. To donate, please visit www.southlake.ca/donate

