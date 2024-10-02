OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Precision Parcel and Package Deliveries, the final mile logistics division of the Fastfrate Group, has officially rebranded with a fresh new look. This update represents much more than an updated logo or colors—it symbolizes the company's current identity and future direction.

Precision Parcel and Package Deliveries, previously operating under the ASL Distribution brand, has now transitioned into a distinct brand under the Fastfrate Group banner. This move follows the acquisition of ASL Distribution by Fastfrate Group and reflects Precision Parcel and Package Deliveries' growing prominence as a leader in final mile logistics. The rebrand ensures Precision Parcel and Package Deliveries will continue to serve customers with the same high level of service and expertise, now with the added strength and resources of the Fastfrate Group.

In an industry that continues to evolve, staying ahead requires adaptability and innovation. This rebrand marks an important step in Precision Parcel and Package Deliveries' journey to meet the growing demands of the logistics industry. It reflects forward momentum and a commitment to providing top-tier final mile solutions by embracing new technologies, the growth of ecommerce, and a focus on sustainability to deliver continued value to the marketplace.

The modern, sharper design aligns with Precision Parcel and Package Deliveries' mission to offer innovative, reliable, and sustainable solutions. The reimagined logo, featuring a bold take on the signature arrow, symbolizes precision and a commitment to moving forward with agility and focus. Customers will soon see the new identity rolled out across the company's website, fleet, and digital platforms.

Although the appearance has changed, the company's core values remain the same. Precision Parcel and Package Deliveries continues to prioritize the delivery experience as the defining factor in the customer experience. The company will maintain its dedication to exceptional customer service, leveraging the latest technology to ensure seamless, timely B2B and B2C deliveries for small parcels and bulky packages throughout Canada.

"The rebrand isn't just about a new logo or look—it's about capturing who we are today and where we're going. Precision Parcel and Package Deliveries is building on a legacy of excellence in final mile logistics while advancing with innovative, forward-thinking solutions for customers," said Manny Calandrino, CEO of Fastfrate Group.

"Our new identity represents a dedication to evolving with the industry, while staying true to what defines Precision Parcel and Package Deliveries: precision, care, and outstanding customer service," added Cole Dolny, President & CEO of ASL Distribution Services and Precision Parcel and Package Deliveries.

Customers can expect Precision Deliveries to continue strengthening partnerships, enhancing services, and exploring new opportunities for growth in this exciting new chapter.

About Precision Parcel and Package Deliveries:

Precision Parcel and Package Deliveries, a division of the Fastfrate Group, specializes in final mile delivery solutions for major brands across Canada. As part of Fastfrate Group, Precision Parcel and Package Deliveries utilizes a national network to provide efficient, reliable last-mile logistics services. For more information, visit www.precisiondeliveries.com.

About Fastfrate Group:

Fastfrate Group is a leader in transportation and logistics, offering a wide range of services across Canada. With over 50 years of experience, Fastfrate Group includes several companies, including Fastfrate, Canada Drayage Inc. (CDI), Fastfrate Logistics, ASL Distribution Services, and Challenger. The group provides LTL/FTL intermodal, over-the-road, drayage, warehousing, distribution, logistics, and final mile solutions. For more information, visit www.fastfrate.com.

SOURCE Fastfrate Group

Anh Thai, Director of Marketing, Fastfrate Group, [email protected], C: 416 399 0677