WOODBRIDGE, ON, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Fastfrate Group, a Canadian leader in transportation and logistics, is proud to announce that, together with their parent company, Tepper Holdings Inc., they will be donating $500,000 each to Audrey's Place Foundation, for a total contribution of $1 million. This marks the third $500,000 donation made by Fastfrate Group to Audrey's Place Foundation, following contributions in October 2021 and October 2022. The previous donations supported the University Health Network (UHN) and Southlake's Stronach Regional Cancer Centre, respectively.

This year's donation will be directed towards nursing scholarships, supporting students at the University of Toronto's Lawrence S. Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing. These scholarships fund undergraduate, master's, and PhD students as they pursue their nursing education, ensuring that deserving students receive financial assistance based on need and academic merit. 11 students across various nursing programs received scholarships, and these awards were renewed this year as the recipients maintained good academic standing.

" We are honored to continue our support for Audrey's Place Foundation and these nursing scholarships. Investing in the future of healthcare by helping nursing students pursue their education is a responsibility we take seriously. These students represent the next generation of caregivers, and we are proud to contribute to their success." Said Manny Calandrino, CEO, Fastfrate Group.

Audrey Tepper, Founder of Audrey's Place Foundation, added, "At Audrey's Place Foundation, we believe in empowering individuals who will make a meaningful impact in our communities. These nursing scholarships embody our commitment to supporting healthcare through education. We are incredibly grateful to Fastfrate Group and Tepper Holdings for their ongoing generosity, which will help nursing students achieve their dreams and strengthen our healthcare system."

About the Fastfrate Group

From what started out as an LTL intermodal carrier, Fastfrate has grown into a diverse group of 5 companies operating out of 40 terminals and final mile hubs across Canada and into the USA. Each company within Fastfrate Group has its story, its legacy, and its expertise. Now, under the umbrella of our collective network, these stories converge to form a powerhouse of end-to-end supply chain solutions. This evolution allows us to offer customers a full suite of asset-based transportation including intermodal LTL and TL, 3rd party logistics services, cross-border LTL and TL, drayage and transload, warehousing, distribution, and final mile B2B and B2C.Please visit fastfrate.com for more information.

About Audrey's Place

Audrey's Place Foundation is a charitable organization founded in 2010 by the Tepper family of Toronto. The mission of Audrey's Place is to assist in funding post-secondary and graduate education for individuals entering the nursing field. They also focus on supporting Toronto's University Health Network and the Southlake Foundation.

