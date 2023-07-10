FASHION TAKES CENTRE STAGE AGAIN THIS SUMMER AT FRIDAY HARBOUR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CAFA

INNISFIL, ON, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Friday Harbour Resort proudly announces the return of the highly anticipated Fashion Collective Series. After the incredible success of the past two editions, this signature summer showcase is back, providing a magnificent backdrop on the shores of Lake Simcoe for some of Canada's most influential fashion talent.

Once again, CIBC Pier at Friday Harbour will transform into a unique open-air fashion runway shining a spotlight on an impressive line-up of designers and brands curated by the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA).

Spanning two weekends – August 11 to August 13, and August 18 to August 20 – the Fashion Collective Series will include live fashion shows each Saturday evening featuring BALESSA, Bustle, SHAN, Steven LeJambe, Revelle, Kaela Kay, Tilley, and The Source.

Additional summer weekend programming will also feature live music, entertainment, and a pop-up retail market curated by CAFA featuring chic apparel and accessories from brands like ai, Bedi, Rita Tesolin, Cake Eyewear, Cyntia Miglio Design, and Easy Mondays.

"We're thrilled to bring back the Fashion Collective Series to Friday Harbour and the South Simcoe Region," says Friday Harbour Resort CEO Hani Roustom.

"For the past two years, we've had the privilege of hosting Canadian fashion talent in collaboration with CAFA. We're pleased to support the small businesses and entrepreneurs who are at the forefront of putting Canadian fashion on the map and excited to welcome our residents, the local community and beyond, to enjoy this truly exceptional experience."

"CAFA's ongoing partnership with Friday Harbour in support of Canadian retailers and brands also provides designers the opportunity to make meaningful connections with new consumers and markets. Friday Harbour's idyllic setting elevates the entire event," shares CAFA's President Vicky Milner.

The Fashion Collective Series is open to the public. For tickets, hours of operation, and further event details, please visit FridayHarbour.com/Events.

LOCATION

3999 Friday Drive, Innisfil, ON

Plan your visit at fridayharbour.com/events.

ABOUT FRIDAY HARBOUR ™

Canada's luxury lifestyle resort community and all seasons destination, Friday Harbour provides superior facilities, modern design, and world-class experiences for homeowners, guests, and visitors alike. Set on the shores of Lake Simcoe, about an hour's drive from Toronto, this stunning waterside community offers a unique blend of urban energy and natural tranquility.

Learn more at fridayharbour.com .

ABOUT CAFA™

CAFA was created to celebrate outstanding achievement and emerging talent in the Canadian fashion industry. Mandated to grow a stronger appreciation of Canadian talent both at home and abroad, the goal of CAFA as a national platform is to foster the next generation of Canadian talent through annual awards shows and year-round economic development initiatives. Honouring established and emerging designers, models, image makers, stylists, beauty artists and influencers, the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards has established itself as a premier event in the Canadian fashion industry.

Learn more at cafawards.ca .

