Fashion Dis, hosted by Ardra Shephard, debuts February 9 on AMI-tv

From innovative clothing design to transformative beauty techniques, our expert team reveals the latest in fashion-forward thinking and shows those ready to rock their best body exactly how to do it.

"It's exciting to be part of something that's never been done before," says show creator and host Ardra Shephard. "I want the disabled style-seekers who watch Fashion Dis to feel seen, to feel elevated. I hope this show challenges what people think about disability. And in our own little way, I think Fashion Dis can be culture changing."

"Fashion Dis is a series that is long overdue," says John Melville, Vice-President, Content Development & Programming, AMI-audio/AMI-tv. "We can't wait for our viewers to meet Ardra, the experts and participants, and the companies that offer adaptive options to Canadians of all abilities."

Host Ardra Shephard

Ardra Shephard is the influential Canadian writer behind the award-winning blog, Tripping on Air. With an international reach and reputation, Ardra is a leader in the chronic illness community. Ardra is the host of AMI-tv's ground-breaking new television series Fashion Dis and is a Healthline columnist (Ask Ardra Anything).

Ardra regularly writes for international publications and was recently featured on the cover of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society's Momentum Magazine, the largest MS-related publication in the world (winter 2020). She has contributed to FASHION, InStyle, WebMD, Everyday Health and others. Ardra was named one of the top MS bloggers "in the universe" by feedspot.com, and Yahoo Lifestyle reported that "@ms_trippingonair is the number one chronic illness account to follow on Instagram."

Ardra is a leader in the MS community who is on a mission to change minds about what it means to live with serious illness and to have disability positively reflected as part of a diverse society, while empowering those with chronic illness to stake their place in the world.

The experts

Bella Strange, makeup artist

Bella is a makeup artist catering to the LGBTQ+, disability and special effects communities.

Susan Shipley, hair stylist

Susan is a master stylist with extensive experience in accessible hair care services.

Izzy Camilleri, style expert

Izzy is one of Canada's leading fashion designers and a pioneer in adaptive clothing.

Melonie Lawrence, art director

Melonie is a fashion stylist who believes great style can be achieved regardless of size, colour, creed or cash flow.

KC Armstrong, photographer

KC is an award-winning advertising, editorial and portrait photographer.

In keeping with AMI's mandate of making accessible media for all Canadians, Season one of Fashion Dis features Integrated Described Video (IDV) making it accessible to individuals who are blind or partially sighted. Season One of Fashion Dis was filmed under strict local COVID-19 protocols.

Fashion Dis debuts Wednesday, February 9, at 8 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv. Episodes can be streamed on demand on AMI.ca and the AMI-tv App for Apple and Android.

About Nikki Ray Media Agency

Nikki Ray Media Agency (formerly known as Architect Films) is a world-class creator of original mass-audience content. Since 2010, Nikki Ray has produced hundreds of hours of content that has been sold in territories all around the world. Titles include Fire Masters, The Big Bake, Great Chocolate Showdown, Hot Market, Extreme Ice Machines, Donut Showdown, Sugar Showdown and Home To Win.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

SOURCE Accessible Media Inc. (AMI)

For further information: For media inquiries, information or a set visit, please contact: Greg David, Communications Specialist, Accessible Media Inc., [email protected], 647-417-0631