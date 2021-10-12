Fashion Designer Christian Cowan is Smart Wearable Brand Amazfit's New GTR 3 and GTS 3 Series Experience Consultant

Where Fashion Meets Innovative Technology

Amazfit is the brand that encourages users to live their passions with infinite possibilities. As a fashion-conscious technology accessory company, Amazfit also creates products that encourage customers to lead a healthy and active lifestyle.

This unique partnership with Christian Cowan inspires Amazfit customers to combine fashion and modern technology creating a statement of personal style that can be enjoyed all year round. The GTR 3 PRO, GTR 3 and GTS 3 are built to help people take their first steps into smart fitness while looking super-stylish and align with Christian Cowan's vibrant fashion sense.

"It's been an incredible opportunity for me being appointed Experience Consultant with Amazfit. The timing was so perfect this season coming out of the real first fashion week since the pandemic happened. I really had to up my game and the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro has been an integral part in the balancing act of my professional and personal life," comments Christian Cowan.

The Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 series are perfect for matching with formal, leisure, and sports outfits and activities. Easy-to-use, the smartwatches feature comprehensive health and fitness monitoring and ultra-long battery life, powered by the intuitive Zepp OS.

The new OS is tailored to optimize the performance of Amazfit smart wearable devices - instead of transferring a power-draining smartphone OS to users' wrists. Built around the concept of being light, smooth and practical, this OS enables easier interaction and helps users eliminate tedious operations with lower power consumption compared to the previous smartwatch operating systems.

The user can also test four health metrics in just one tap thanks to the built-in 6PD (photodiodes) BioTracker™ PPG 3.0, which measures four health metrics (heart rate, blood-oxygen, stress level and breathing rate) in as little as 45 seconds.

About Amazfit

Amazfit is a leading global smart wearable brand that offers a wide product portfolio including smart watches and bands, TWS earbuds, and health & fitness devices such as smart treadmills and smart body composition scales. Our brand essence is Up Your Game, and we encourage users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely.

Amazfit is a brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) that has shipped over 100 million devices since 2014, with products available in over 90 countries and regions. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com

About Christian Cowan

Christian Cowan represents New York nightlife re-defined for the modern woman.

After studying at Central Saint Martins in London, Christian moved to New York and established a celebrity fan base that spans multiple industries.

Having outfitted some of the world's biggest stars, Christian has partnered with global consumer brands to bring his signature head turning style to fashion fans around the world.

