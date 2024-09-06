Amazfit T-Rex 3 Launches at IFA Berlin: Redefining Adventure for Modern Explorers

-Powered by Zepp Health, the T-Rex 3 Combines Durability with Advanced Privacy Features for Everyday Adventurers

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), today unveiled the Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch at the IFA Berlin trade event. Designed for the modern explorer, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 combines military-grade durability, cutting-edge outdoor navigation features, and unparalleled battery life, making it the perfect companion for those who seek adventure in their everyday lives.

Key Product Differentiators

Design: The AMOLED display is 16% larger and 100% brighter than the previous generation, while the body is upgraded with a stainless steel bezel.

The AMOLED display is 16% larger and 100% brighter than the previous generation, while the body is upgraded with a stainless steel bezel. Software: Free offline maps and contour maps with turn directions, plus more health features like readiness and heart rate variability.

Free offline maps and contour maps with turn directions, plus more health features like readiness and heart rate variability. Sports: Over 170 workout modes including the new Hyrox Race mode, Freediving, Ultramarathon, and an upgraded Strength Training mode.

Over 170 workout modes including the new Hyrox Race mode, Freediving, Ultramarathon, and an upgraded Strength Training mode. Battery Life: Up to 27 days with typical usage, or up to 180 hours of maximum GPS usage.

Up to 27 days with typical usage, or up to 180 hours of maximum GPS usage. Privacy: Enhanced privacy protection measures, including options for GPS discretion.

Enhanced privacy protection measures, including options for GPS discretion. Zepp OS 4: The world's first smartwatch OS with fully-integrated AI, offering a rich app ecosystem, connectivity with third-party fitness devices, and an AI assistant powered by OpenAI's GPT-4o technology.

The world's first smartwatch OS with fully-integrated AI, offering a rich app ecosystem, connectivity with third-party fitness devices, and an AI assistant powered by OpenAI's GPT-4o technology. Zepp Pay : Users in 31 countries across Europe can make password-protected contactless payments from their wrist.

Crafted for those who are inspired by the spirit of adventure in all they do, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 is ready for anything - from tackling extreme conditions in outdoor environments, to unlocking athletic potential in the gym. The military-grade construction features an enlarged 1.5" AMOLED display that can reach up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, making it incredibly easy to read advanced map and workout data under any lighting. Its powerful battery is ideal for users who plan long excursions, being able to last up to 27 days with typical use or even for 180 hours when using GPS to track a hike or climb. For users who focus more on indoor workouts, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 introduces an upgraded Strength Training mode, for which users can create their own training templates in the Zepp App and sync them to the watch, in order to follow their routine from their wrist.

"The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is more than just a smartwatch; it's a testament to our commitment to innovation and quality," said Wayne Huang, CEO of Zepp Health. "By integrating advanced technology with military-grade durability, we've created a device that not only meets the demands of extreme adventurers but also empowers everyday explorers to push their boundaries. The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is a versatile companion for anyone ready to take on life's challenges, big or small."

Unmatched Privacy and Security Features

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 sets a new standard in user location privacy protection, providing comprehensive solutions tailored to varying privacy needs. Users can choose from permanent cloud storage of GPS data, temporary cloud storage, no cloud upload, or even disabling GPS permissions entirely. Additionally, multiple data backup methods are supported, including automatic email backup, automatic cloud backup, local backup to mobile systems, and export of sports data files. These robust privacy options ensure that users have full control over their data, safeguarding their personal information and location details at all times.

Expanded Amazfit Ecosystem

For users who pursue adventure on many fronts, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 is the ideal complement to the Amazfit Helio Ring. Together with the Zepp App, these smart wearables create a unique health tracking ecosystem that covers you 24 hours a day. As a practical partner for intense workouts, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 tracks and records extensive activity and route data - whereas the Amazfit Hello Ring is a more lightweight and subtle option for monitoring the intricacies of recovery such as sleep quality, emotional states, and more. The Zepp App streamlines data from both devices to deliver comprehensive tracking for greater personalization, productivity, and coaching guidance.

Pricing and Availability

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is now available on the official Amazfit website and via Amazfit's retail partners, with prices starting from $279.99 USD or €299.90 Euro. Prices may vary depending on location.

For more information, please visit www.amazfit.com

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Powered by its proprietary Zepp Digital Health Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, it delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals.

With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award. Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users.

To date, Zepp Health has shipped over 200 million units and its products are available in 90+ countries. Founded in 2013, Zepp Health has 1000+ employees and offices across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information, visit www.zepp.com.

