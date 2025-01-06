Amazfit Announces the Active 2; the Ultimate Everyday Smartwatch for Active and Healthy Living

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company, today announced the launch of its latest lifestyle smartwatch: the Amazfit Active 2, a wearable that bridges elegance and functionality.

Debuting at CES 2025 and featured at Pepcom and ShowStoppers media events, the Amazfit Active 2 is a lifestyle statement for fashion conscious and health-oriented consumers who want to monitor their fitness without compromising on aesthetics.

Stylish Design Meets Competitive Advantages

Along with a body crafted from stainless steel, the Amazfit Active 2 boasts a round 1.32-inch high-definition AMOLED display that can reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, ensuring that users can see their exercise data and maps even under bright sunlight. Consumers can choose from two models when purchasing: a premium version priced at $129.99 that features a black genuine leather strap and a resilient sapphire glass screen covering, or a standard version priced at $99.99 that comes with either a red or black sports-style silicone strap for enhanced breathability during exercise. The premium version will also come with one of these sports-style red silicone straps in the box, as a secondary strap option to equip for workouts.

Cutting-Edge Technology

- Latest Generation Biosensor: The BioTracker™ 6.0 PPG biosensor features a dual-LED and 5PD build, which picks up more biometric signals for enhanced precision in health monitoring and measurement. Zepp Health Corporation zepp.com 2

- Upgraded Heart Rate and Sleep Algorithms: The PulsePrecision™ algorithm enhances heart rate tracking accuracy to the level of the Amazfit T-Rex 3, while the RestoreIQ™ algorithm gives sleep monitoring a similar accuracy boost.

- Additional Sensors: Compared to the previous generation of Amazfit Active, the new release adds a barometer for accurate altitude measurements and support of new sports like skiing, along with an accelerometer and gyroscope for precise recognition of sleep and movement, and an ambient light sensor for optimal display under varying light conditions.

- Extended Battery Life: With a robust 10-day battery life under typical use, the Active 2 is a device that won't need recharging every night.

- Zepp Flow™: Enables users to control their watch settings, adjust their calendar, and more with just their voice, while also granting Android users the ability to reply to instant messages with either keyboard or speech-to-text input.

- Zepp Pay: Users in Europe can experience secure contactless payments when they purchase the premium version, with this model being named the Amazfit Active 2 NFC on European channels.

Fitness and Wellness Features

- Dynamic Fitness Modes: Over 160 sports modes including HYROX Race Mode, a smart Strength Training mode that can auto-detect specific exercises and intelligently count reps, sets, and rest time, and new winter sports like Skiing.

- Offline Maps with Turn Directions: Supported by 5 satellite systems, users can navigate with ease by importing offline maps and route files to the watch that come with turn-by-turn directions, which can be followed on-screen or broadcast via the built-in speaker or the user's connected Bluetooth headphones.

- Zepp Coach™ Integration: Offers personalized training and running plans, empowering users of all levels to achieve fitness milestones from 3K runs to full marathons.

- Tailored for Women: With the Wild.AI mini app, women can connect to their accounts directly from the watch for personalized wellness insights tied to their menstrual and hormonal cycles.

- Advanced Health Insights: A daily Readiness score summarizes mental and physical recovery and provides actionable insights, while the HRV feature delivers specialized recovery data.

With its stylish design, premium materials, and advanced capabilities, the Amazfit Active 2 delivers exceptional value as the ultimate companion for fitness enthusiasts and trendsetters alike.

Availability and Pricing

The Amazfit Active 2 is now available for pre-order in the United States on us.amazfit.com, and will be available globally in February, via Amazfit's official website and through retail partners, with prices starting at $99.99 for the standard version and $129.99 for the premium version. Zepp Health Corporation zepp.com 3

For more information, please visit www.amazfit.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand tagline "Discover Amazing", encourages individuals to break their barriers, and exceed expectations while finding joy in every moment.

Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com.

SOURCE Amazfit

Angela Tang, [email protected]