FansUnite Entertainment Inc. Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Darius Eghdami, President, FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: FANS) and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming. FansUnite's iGaming platform, Chameleon, offers operators a full suite of gaming solutions with a sports and e-sports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange