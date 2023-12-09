Family Hosts 3rd Annual Toy Drive in Memory of Late Uncle Vinny

SURREY, BC, Dec. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - For the third year the Maan family has been gathering toys around the Lower Mainland to help families in need this Christmas season. With donation drop off locations spread out at a number of local businesses, toys have been piling up for the Maan family to gather and donate to The Salvation Army's Boundless Vancouver Toy Shop which allows families to choose toys off the shelf that best fit the interest of their children. This toy drive all started as a way to honour the legacy of the late Uncle Vinny, a beloved member of the family who passed away unexpectedly on December 11, 2019.

"Everyone involved in the toy drive gets excited about how many toys we can gather each year," says Pinder, Vinny's sister and organizer of the toy drive, "knowing we are making a positive impact on so families and children over the holidays is so healing and rewarding. Vinny would love to see smiles on the children's faces. I don't think we could have found a better way to honor him and carry on this legacy. I know he is smiling down on us and we are #makingvinnyproud."

In the first year they created a goal to collect 100, possibly 200 toys. They were thrilled when they finished with over 1,650 toys values at approximately $43,000. Last year they collected another 1,300 toys and have high hopes to gather even more this year with family in Ontario planning to do the same.

"It is just an incredible amount of work that this family puts into Uncle Vinny's Toy Drive every year, without their support we would not be able to help as many families as we can during this time," says Tamara Randlesome, Corps Officer, The Salvation Army Boundless Vancouver

The donation boxes have been placed in storefronts from November 12 to December 10, but the family will continue to collect donations right up until The Salvation Army brings a moving truck to help pick up the toys on December 19.

The Salvation Army will use these donations to help serve 1,000 families through the Toy Shop and other programs offered to those who are struggling with the increased cost of living and would otherwise struggle to afford gifts for their children this Christmas.

You can follow their journey and learn how you can make a donation by following @unclevinnystoydrive on Facebook and Instagram. Those that wish to learn how they can support The Salvation Army's Toy Shop can visit salvationarmyvancouver.com

