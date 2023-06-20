OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - This summer, members of the public are invited to discover Rideau Hall, a national historic site set in an idyllic urban oasis located only a few minutes from downtown Ottawa and Gatineau. From the Relief of the Sentries to guided tours of the residence, all special events and activities are free of charge and provide educational fun for the whole family.

Tracey-Mae Chambers' #hopeandhealingcanada Installation

June 21 to mid-October, on the Rideau Hall grounds

On June 21, Métis artist Tracey-Mae Chambers will install a site-specific art piece on the porte-cochère of the Queen's Entrance at Rideau Hall as part of her #hopeandhealingcanada initiative. Members of the public are invited to see the installation take place. Following the installation, the art piece will remain on display until mid-October. Created from red wool, silk and cotton yarn, this installation is an act of reconciliation, which is a priority for Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada.

Find more information on the #hopeandhealingcanada initiative

Annual Inspection of the Ceremonial Guard

June 23 at 10 a.m., on the Rideau Hall forecourt (weather dependent)

Join the Governor General and Commander-in-Chief for a display of pageantry, precision and colour as she conducts the annual Inspection of the Ceremonial Guard. The event will include a military parade, an inspection of the guard and the band, and a Viceregal Salute to Her Excellency. The guard will also perform the Relief of the Sentries throughout the summer on the grounds of Rideau Hall.

Relief of the Sentries

June 28 to August 25 – Daily, on the hour, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During this ceremonial event, four sentries are led by a bagpiper and two escorts to their posts at Sussex Gate and in front of the residence. They are dressed in full scarlet tunics and bearskin caps, and stand guard for the hour. Additionally this year, every Saturday at 10:30 a.m., the Ceremonial Guard will conduct a more comprehensive Changing of the Guard ceremony with a bugler, bagpiper and 30 sentries.

Find more information on the Ceremonial Guard and Relief of the Sentries

Storytime at Rideau Hall

September 2, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This outdoor family activity is hosted in collaboration with United for Literacy, a Canadian literacy organization. Volunteers invite visitors to settle in under the Reading Tent to read books and participate in fun literacy activities.

Find more information on United for Literacy

Open Doors at Rideau Hall

Every long weekend during the summer – July 1 to 3, August 5 to 7 and September 2 to 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Every long weekend, visitors can discover the State rooms of Rideau Hall at their own pace. Open doors weekends at Rideau Hall will also provide the public an opportunity to visit both greenhouses and private gardens, which are not open to the public during regular tours. Guides will be on-hand to answer any questions about the history and the role of Canada's governor general.

Visitor Centre

Daily until September 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can start their visit at the Visitor Centre to learn more about the role and responsibilities of the governor general, and the history of Rideau Hall.

Find more information on the Visitor Centre

Guided tours of Rideau Hall

Daily, see schedule online

During the tours, visitors can see the State rooms, where Canadians are honoured and dignitaries are welcomed. Guided tours are free of charge and are offered daily, including on statutory holidays.

Book a guided tour

Point de rencontre by Jean Paul Riopelle

As part of the guided tour, admire Point de rencontre by one of the most internationally renowned Canadian painters, Jean Paul Riopelle. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Riopelle, an occasion that is widely celebrated across Canada in 2023. This impressive artwork is on loan from the Centre national des arts plastiques de Paris until 2024.

Find more information on the Point de rencontre

Tour the grounds

Year-round: Open from 8 a.m. until one hour before sunset

Visitors can stroll through the grounds of Rideau Hall at their leisure, and explore the paths along the flowerbeds and gardens of this urban oasis. It is possible to bring a picnic and enjoy the play structure with your children.

Find more information on the grounds

Plan your visit

Members of the public wanting more information about Rideau Hall's activities and guided tours, can call 613-991-4422 or 1-866-842-4422 (toll-free); write to [email protected]; or visit the website at www.gg.ca/RideauHall.

It is recommended that members of the public with mobility restrictions contact the reservations office in advance to determine the best way to access the grounds and the residence.

Rideau Hall being a working residence, scheduling for all activities is subject to change without notice due to official events.

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]