Families, libraries and literacy organizations among groups set to celebrate Family Literacy Day

This year's theme is "Take 20 in 2020". Putting aside just 20 minutes a day to do a fun learning activity – whether it's reading a book, playing a game, following a recipe or singing a song – can have a significant impact on both child and adult.

"Between work, school and extra-curricular activities, it can be difficult to fit in extra time to spend learning as a family," says ABC Life Literacy Canada Executive Director Mack Rogers. "But no matter how difficult it may be, it's important to make family learning time a priority. Spending at least 20 minutes together daily as a family to read, play board games, or prepare meals together can help increase the literacy skills of both children and adults."

This sentiment is echoed by Barbara Reid, award-winning Canadian author and plasticine illustrator, who is also The Honourary Chair of Family Literacy Day.

"Whether it's finding a teachable moment during a hectic morning or setting aside time to do a literacy activity together, the learning possibilities for families are absolutely endless," said Reid, who generously contributed 20 Family Literacy Day themed plasticine illustrations. "As an author and artist, I'm passionate about literacy and learning, which is why I am proud to work with ABC Life Literacy to help get this important message out to families across the country."

For those who want to take part in Family Literacy Day, simply visit FamilyLiteracyDay.ca to access free learning activities and materials, or find a local event. Here are just a few of the events taking place across the country:

Surrey Libraries in Surrey, BC are celebrating with hands-on activities like paper crafts, Dot & Dash, stop motion animation and more!

in are celebrating with hands-on activities like paper crafts, Dot & Dash, stop motion animation and more! Robbins Health Learning Centre in Edmonton, AB is hosting a carnival where families will participate in fun literacy activities centred around eight different themes.

in is hosting a carnival where families will participate in fun literacy activities centred around eight different themes. Provost Municipal Library in Provost, AB is hosting a weekend readathon starting Friday January 24 at 12:30pm .

in is hosting a weekend readathon starting at . Prince Albert Literacy Network in Prince Albert, SK is setting up explore stations to challenge all families to Take 20 in 2020.

in is setting up explore stations to challenge all families to Take 20 in 2020. South Central Regional Library in Manitou, MB is hosting a PJ party with some special guest readers.

in is hosting a PJ party with some special guest readers. Literacy in Action in Sherbrooke, QC is encouraging families to explore their imagination at a storytelling and poetry night.

in is encouraging families to explore their imagination at a storytelling and poetry night. LUSO Community Services in London, ON is giving away literacy-based prizes and holding a "Stop, drop and read" moment.

in is giving away literacy-based prizes and holding a "Stop, drop and read" moment. Holy Family Elementary in Paradise, NL is celebrating for a whole week with a variety of school and home-based activities.

For more information about Family Literacy Day, to access free resources or to find an event in your community, visit FamilyLiteracyDay.ca.

About ABC Life Literacy Canada

ABC Life Literacy Canada is a non-profit organization that aims to strengthen organizations that promote adult learning. We develop and support the use of high-quality introductory learning materials and resources written in clear language. We envision a Canada where everyone has the tools and opportunities they need to improve their literacy and essential skills.

For the latest news and information on adult literacy, please visit www.abclifeliteracy.ca, follow us on Twitter @abclifeliteracy or join our Facebook page www.facebook.com/abclifeliteracy

