GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - A price on pollution is not only one of the best ways to fight climate change, it also puts money back in families' pockets through a rebate payment that is sent out every three months.

Starting tomorrow, Canadians living in New Brunswick will receive the first installment of their quarterly pollution price rebate—the Climate Action Incentive payment—delivered by direct deposit or cheque. Payments to residents of New Brunswick are: $184 for a single adult, $276 for a couple, and $368 for a family of four. The double payment delivered to households starting tomorrow includes proceeds from the periods covering July to September 2023 and October to December 2023. Residents will receive a second quarterly payment worth $184 for a family of four in January 2024.

All proceeds from the federal pollution pricing system are returned to the jurisdiction of origin, and the majority of households get more back through rebates than they pay into the system, with low- and middle-income households benefitting the most.

Canadians living in Alberta, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan—provinces where the federal pollution pricing system applies—will also receive their fall quarterly payment on Friday, worth hundreds of dollars.

The Government of Canada is also taking significant action to support people in Atlantic Canada and across the country with the costs of home heating this winter. By helping people switch to options like an electric heat pump—especially those currently using home heating oil, the price of which is driven by volatile global market forces—homeowners can save as much as thousands of dollars per year in heating bills.

From investing in programs to help Canadians save money on monthly heating bills, to putting money back in families' pockets with the pollution price rebate, the Government of Canada is focused on making life more affordable while fighting climate change.

"Our pollution pricing system is all about putting money back in people's pockets and fighting climate change. With the pollution price rebates, most households receive more back than they pay into the system. For families in New Brunswick, just like in places across the country, they can expect their fall rebate worth hundreds of dollars later this week."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"This is good news for New Brunswickers, who will begin receiving Climate Action Incentive payments by cheque or direct bank deposit every three months, starting this month. This is just one way the Government of Canada is focused on putting money back into the pockets of Canadians while fighting climate change."

– Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament, Fredericton

The Government of Canada returns all direct proceeds from pollution pricing to the province or territory of origin. This helps with affordability, but it does not change the incentive to pollute less. Every time a consumer or business makes a purchasing decision, they are faced with a financial incentive to choose greener options, regardless of how the proceeds are returned.

returns all direct proceeds from pollution pricing to the province or territory of origin. This helps with affordability, but it does not change the incentive to pollute less. Every time a consumer or business makes a purchasing decision, they are faced with a financial incentive to choose greener options, regardless of how the proceeds are returned. In provinces where the federal pollution price applies, 90 percent of pollution pricing proceeds is returned directly to households through pollution price rebates, and the other 10 percent is used to support small- and medium-sized enterprises and Indigenous groups.

The Oil to Heat Pump Affordability Program is a new incentive launched in 2023 to help Canadian homeowners transition away from oil heating to more energy-efficient methods. On average, homeowners who switch from oil to cold-climate air source heat pumps to heat their homes would save between $1,500 and $4,700 per year on home energy bills.

and per year on home energy bills. Since its launch in 2021, the Canada Greener Homes Initiative has issued over $375 million in grants to support over 93,600 Canadians across the country with cost-saving and energy-efficient retrofits such as windows, doors, heating systems, solar installations, and more.

in grants to support over 93,600 Canadians across the country with cost-saving and energy-efficient retrofits such as windows, doors, heating systems, solar installations, and more. Fishers and farmers are exempt from paying the federal fuel charge on gasoline and diesel used for eligible fishing and farming activities. Fuel charge proceeds from natural gas and propane used by farmers are returned directly to farmers via a refundable tax credit.

