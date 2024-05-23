Families Across Canada are Walking to Defeat Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy on May 26

LONDON, ON, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Families and communities from coast to coast are gearing up for the annual Walk to Defeat Duchenne on Sunday, May 26, 2024, an initiative to raise awareness and funds to combat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The Walk to Defeat Duchenne is the most important annual fundraiser for Defeat Duchenne Canada and it serves as an excellent opportunity to empower and unite communities to make an impactful difference in the fight against this debilitating disease.

Walk to Defeat Duchenne on May 26, 2024. Register at walktodefeatduchenne.com (CNW Group/Defeat Duchenne Canada)

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a rare, fatal genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. It primarily affects young boys, robbing them of their mobility and independence over time. Raising funds for research, education, and advocacy is essential to discover and ensure access to effective treatments, increase awareness and to connect and support families as they navigate their journey with Duchenne.

The walk celebrates the legacy of Defeat Duchenne Canada's founder, John Davidson. After his son Jesse received the diagnosis of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, John embarked on both a province-wide and a nation-wide journey to raise awareness of the disease and funds for research. Each year, the return of this walk symbolizes unity and hope, as families come together to raise funds, support, and empower each other while walking in honour of their children and loved ones affected by Duchenne.

"We are thrilled to see communities coming together to support the families across the country who are in the midst of their battle against Duchenne," says Alison Boyce, National Manager of Philanthropy at Defeat Duchenne Canada. "This walk helps us raise much-needed funds for research, education, and support and gives families hope for a future without Duchenne. We can't do it without you."

The Walk to Defeat Duchenne invites families, friends, and supporters to join forces this Sunday and organize a walk in their own neighbourhood. Participants can choose their own distance of 1km, 5km, 10km, or the Founder's Challenge of 33 km and take steps together toward a future free from Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

To register or donate to the Walk to Defeat Duchenne, please visit walktodefeatduchenne.com. For more information, contact Defeat Duchenne Canada:

SOURCE Defeat Duchenne Canada

For further information: Alison Boyce, National Manager of Philanthropy, Defeat Duchenne Canada, Email: [email protected]