TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce the launch of the Fall 2023 edition of its popular mentorship program.

Thirty top Canadian journalists working in radio, television, digital, and print publications from across the country have stepped up to donate their time to mentor early - and mid-career CAJ members.

"We are extremely excited to offer members another opportunity to hone their skills, work on specific projects, and seek valuable advice on how to make positive contributions to our industry and society as a whole," said CAJ president Brent Jolly. "The CAJ mentorship program continues to be an unparalleled opportunity for early and mid-career journalists to work with some of the best our industry has to offer."

In keeping with the CAJ's efforts to advance equity and inclusion in the journalism industry, more than 50 per cent of the mentors for this round are women, and almost half are journalists of colour.

The deadline for applications to this round of the mentorship program is 5:00 pm ET on Friday, October 6, 2023. For full details on the program, including mentor bios and a link to the application form, visit our mentorship website page .

The full roster of mentors for this round is:

Elamin Abdelmahmoud - Cultural writer & podcaster, CBC

Betty Ann Adam - Freelance journalist

- Freelance journalist Alex Boyd - National reporter, Toronto Star

- National reporter, Toronto Star Tom Cardoso - Reporter, The Globe and Mail

- Reporter, The Globe and Mail Falice Chin - Executive Producer, CBC Ottawa

- Executive Producer, CBC Ottawa Allya Davidson - Executive Producer, CBC Fifth Estate

- Executive Producer, CBC Fifth Estate Charelle Evelyn - Managing Editor, The Hill Times

- Managing Editor, The Hill Times Francesca Fionda - Reporter, The Narwhal

- Reporter, The Narwhal Marcus Gee - Editorial/Feature Writer & Columnist, The Globe and Mail

Emma Godmere - Producer, CBC Radio

- Producer, CBC Radio Jeff Gray - Reporter, The Globe and Mail

- Reporter, The Globe and Mail Tina House - Videojournalist, APTN

- Videojournalist, APTN Kamil Karamali - Reporter and Anchor, Global BC

- Reporter and Anchor, Global BC Christopher Katsarov Luna - Freelance Photojournalist

Brendan Kennedy - Investigative reporter, Toronto Star

- Investigative reporter, Toronto Star Sarah Lawrynuik - Senior Producer, The Economist

- Senior Producer, The Economist Erica Lenti - Deputy Editor, Chatelaine

Samia Madwar - Senior Editor, The Walrus

Justin McElroy - Municipal Affairs Reporter, CBC Vancouver

Christopher Nardi - Reporter, National Post

- Reporter, National Post Latif Nasser - Host, Radiolab

- Host, Radiolab Tara Nelson - Anchor and Executive Editor, CTV Calgary

- Anchor and Executive Editor, CTV Calgary Brigitte Noël - Reporter, Radio-Canada

Tyler Olsen - Managing Editor, Fraser Valley Current

- Managing Editor, Valérie Ouellet - Investigative Reporter, CBC News Investigative Unit

Aarti Pole - Network Anchor, CBC

- Network Anchor, CBC Selena Ross - Reporter, CTV Montreal

- Reporter, CTV Montreal Jeff Semple - Senior Correspondent, Global National

- Senior Correspondent, Global National Naël Shiab - Senior Data Producer, CBC

Jen St. Denis - Reporter, The Tyee

The CAJ's mentorship program is only open to members of the association in good standing. If you aren't already a CAJ member, we can fix that . Successful applicants will meet with a mentor for one hour per week over the course of the six-week program. The CAJ will be running the next round of its mentorship program in Spring 2024.

